CB Jahlil Florence Narrows List to Oregon and USC

2022 Cornerback Jahlil Florence Names Oregon Ducks, USC Trojans as Final Two Schools

The Ducks are pulling out all the stops to get the former commit back in the fold.

Elite 2022 cornerback Jahlil Florence has included the Oregon Ducks in his top two schools, along with the USC Trojans. He announced his updated list on Twitter.

Florence announced earlier this month that he would be cancelling his remaining visits. However, the new Oregon coaching staff has seen him in-person twice since new Head Coach Dan Lanning was hired in Eugene, going in-home as well as getting in a few frames at a local bowling alley alongside fellow San Diego prospect and Oregon commit Gracen Halton.

The Lincoln (San Diego, Calif.) High School prep is ranked the No. 18 cornerback by the 247 Sports Composite and a top-ten prospect in California. He was formerly committed to the Ducks, but since reopening his recruitment he's received offers from USC, Florida, Oklahoma and LSU to name a few.

Oregon already has a signature from his teammate Jalil Tucker in the 2022 recruiting class and the Ducks would no doubt love to have him back on board, especially with the need at cornerback. 

The San Diego area has been very kind to the Ducks in recent years and they're in a prime position to add a huge name when he announces his commitment at the end of the month.

Who's visiting Oregon this weekend

