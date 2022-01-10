Tosh Lupoi Officially Hired as Oregon's Defensive Coordinator, Linebackers Coach

Lupoi worked alongside Dan Lanning at Alabama in 2015 and has since picked up three years of NFL coaching experience.

Dan Lanning has announced the hiring of Jacksonville Jaguars' Defensive Line Coach Tosh Lupoi as Oregon's new defensive coordinator and linebackers coach. The potential move was first reported by Matt Zenitz of On3 Sports on Dec. 27 and was made official Monday.

"I am incredibly excited to have Tosh Lupoi joining us here at Oregon," Lanning said in a press release. "We want to play championship-level defense on a consistent basis, and Coach Lupoi is one of the very best defensive minds in the country. I am looking forward to seeing him work with student-athletes again after spending the last few seasons in the NFL, experience that will be very valuable for our program.



"I had the opportunity to work first-hand with Coach Lupoi at Alabama, where his tireless work ethic and coaching acumen set him apart as one of the game's elite coaches while coordinating one of the top defenses in the nation. His familiarity with the West Coast and the Pac-12 also makes him a great fit here in Eugene. This is a very exciting hire for the Ducks."

"I want to thank Coach Lanning for the opportunity to come to the University of Oregon and join the terrific staff he has put together," Lupoi said in the press release. "I am really excited to return to college football at one of the premier spots in the nation, where we will work tirelessly to provide the very best experience for our student-athletes. We will do everything we can to help them reach their full potential as both football players and quality young men. Coach Lanning is building something special in Eugene, and I cannot wait to be a part of it. Go Ducks!"

Similarly to the majority of Lanning's coaching staff additions so far, Lupoi, 40, is regarded as a standout recruiter, excellent development coach and has a stellar resumé at both the collegiate and professional levels.

Lupoi will work with linebackers for the first time since serving as Alabama's outside linebackers coach from 2016-18.

Lupoi is completing his third season in the NFL and first with the Jaguars. He spent the 2020 season with the Atlanta Falcons as their defensive line coach and run game coordinator and the 2019 season with the Cleveland Browns as their defensive line coach.

Lupoi's elevation to the NFL was a certainty after his successful five-year run with Alabama. He worked his way from a defensive analyst in his first two years to the outside linebackers coach and eventually became the defensive coordinator. He helped Nick Saban win two national championships during his tenure.

The Walnut Creek, Calif., native is Pac-12 born and raised, having played his college ball at California as a defensive lineman and spent his first four seasons of his coaching career in Berkeley as the Golden Bears' defensive line coach. He followed that stint up with a two-year gig at Washington under the same role.

Lupoi will work to craft the new Oregon defensive scheme with Lanning and new Co-Defensive Coordinator Matt Powledge, whose hire was made official on Dec. 17. Lanning has also brought in Demetrice Martin (cornerbacks/passing game coordinator), Tony Tuioti (defensive line), and Joe Lorig (nickels) to his defensive staff.

Lupoi is the seventh different defensive coordinator in the last 10 years for the Ducks, and the fourth in five years.

