WR Jurrion Dickey Talks Oregon Visit, Relationships With New Staff

The Ducks left a great impression on one of California's top prospects.

For years, the Oregon brand has been synonymous with big-time offense. While the program appears headed for a defensive identity under Dan Lanning, that doesn't mean the coaching staff isn't pursuing elite playmakers on offense.

One of the staff's top targets in 2023 is 6-foot-2, 210-pound wide receiver Jurrion Dickey from Valley Christian High School in San Jose, Calif.

The East Palo Alto native took some time to discuss his trip to Eugene, including one coach he hit it off with particularly well.

"Just being able to connect with everybody. Everybody was great," he said of his favorite part of the visit. "Everybody was genuine, it didn't seem fake at all. Everything just felt great."

As he made his way through the facilities and shook the hands of Lanning's revamped coaching staff, a lot was going through his head.

"As an athlete, the main thing you think about when you go on visits was just about was this really the place for me? That’s the main thing that goes through on your mind."

With offers from more big-time programs likely to come as he heads for his senior season, the Ducks are in a great spot.

"As of right now it [Oregon] potentially does look like a place that is suitable for me," Dickey said." It’s definitely a top choice."

What has the Ducks in such a great spot, aside from the school's location in beautiful Western Oregon, is the coach he spent the most time with this weekend.

"Coach Junior Adams, he’s my boy. What’s up Rogue?" the Nor Cal product said of Oregon's new wide receivers coach.

"Me and him close I like talking to him, he a great guy. It’s more than him just being a coach I talk to."

Dickey also got to spend time with a familiar face that just completed his freshman season with the Ducks.

"Troy Franklin, me and him were kicking it while I was down here. We grew up together, it’s like we’re family."

He said he plans to be back in Eugene for a return trip to see Oregon, but isn't sure when. As for what stands out most about the program in his eyes, it's but a simple two words: family and fishing.

Schools like Penn State, Nebraska and Oklahoma are in frequent contact, but Dickey isn't in any hurry with his recruitment.

"As of right now it’s all like a blur," he said of the recruiting process. [I'm] Piecing the pieces together. I like them a lot."

