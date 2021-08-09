BREAKING: Kel'el Ware Commits to Oregon

Sports Illustrated home
Kel'el Ware Commits to Oregon

The Ducks have added to their incredible batch of talent in the 2022 class.
Author:

2022 5-star center Kel'el Ware has committed to Oregon, he announced on Twitter. He chose the Ducks over the likes of Texas, Arkansas, Ole Miss, and others.

Ware, who attends North Little Rock High School in Arkansas, is one of the highest-rated centers in the 2022 class. The 7-footer is as athletic as they come, and he has a chance to be a Kenny Wooten-type player for the Ducks.

Ware is the second commit for the Ducks in the 2022 class, joining point guard Dior Johnson. Johnson has been recruiting Ware to commit to Oregon on social media. Now it looks like the duo will be a formidable one in the Pac-12.

Johnson expressed his excitement on Instagram shortly after the news broke.

Dior Johnson celebrates Kel'el Ware's commitment to Oregon on Instagram.

The newest Duck took a visit to Eugene in June, as well as to in-state Arkansas and Ole Miss. He held 26 offers, including from Kansas, Illinois, Baylor, and Virginia.

Oregon made the cut for Ware's top 10 schools list back in April, which included Arkansas, Kansas, Texas A&M, Missouri, Ole Miss, Virginia Tech, Auburn, Oral Roberts, and Florida.

