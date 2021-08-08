Oregon to Explore Defensive Depth in 2021

This season will give fans a chance to get familiar with some new faces on defense.

The shortened 2020 season hindered the ability of the Ducks' defensive coaches to sub their starters out and explore their depth chart. A six-game regular season schedule with no non-conference games meant that every drive was crucial, and the Ducks' starters had to carry the load throughout the season.

Now in 2021, the Ducks have 12 games on their schedule with three non-conference games, not to mention a full spring and fall camp. Names like Kayvon Thibodeaux, Noah Sewell, and Justin Flowe are recognizable for both Oregon and college football fans alike, but now it's time for new players on defense to ascend given the number of departures from last season's team.

Following day two of fall camp, Defensive Coordinator Tim DeRuyter discussed some players in the secondary that are stepping up in practice. This ascension coincides with the unavailability of Jamal Hill and DJ James.

Bennett Williams, who was an ESPN.com freshman All-American at Illinois and one of the top JUCO safeties before coming to Eugene, saw a lot of playing time last season and is playing with more confidence and speed, according to DeRuyter.

Another player that Ducks fans have been excited about since his arrival with the star-studded defense 2020 signing class is Dontae Manning. He's been getting reps with the starters so far in fall camp.

He only played in one game last year, but is expected to take a monumental leap.

DeRuyter also highlighted freshmen Jeffrey Bassa and Jaylin Davies as defensive backs who have performed well in camp and could crack the rotation in 2021. Also keep an eye on Steve Stephens IV, who's strong play has flown under the radar.

"All those guys gotta step up for us because in football, you never know who's gonna be called up," DeRuyter told reporters following practice.

Speaking of guys needing to step up, there will be a number of holes to fill in the front seven, following the departures of Jordon Scott, Austin Faoliu, and Isaac Slade-Matautia. Sewell and Flowe are the obvious choices to make the jump and hold down the inside at linebacker, but who else could carve out roles this year?

Freshmen Keith Brown and Jackson LaDuke were some of the highest-rated recruits in their respective states and could make an impact in the middle of the linebacker core. Brandon Buckner and Jaden Navarrette are candidates to get playing time at the outside linebacker spot.

Max Torres/Ducks Digest

Max Torres/Ducks Digest

Here's where DeRuyter will make his impact as the Ducks' defensive playcaller. He has experience working with odd and even fronts (3-4 and 4-3), and could test opposing offenses by allowing players like Thibodeaux and Mase Funa to line up at outside linebacker or defensive end.

"All that job-swapping stuff can make it difficult on an offense," DeRuyter said. "What you got to do is make it simple enough where our guys are playing fast because as a defensive coordinator, you can also give them so much that they slow down because they're thinking."

There is a ton of depth in the middle of the defensive line behind projected starters Popo Aumavae and Brandon Dorlus, including Keanu Williams (Fr.), Kristian Williams (R-Fr.), Keyon Ware-Hudson (R-Fr.), Sua'ava Poti (R-Fr.) and Jayson Jones (Fr.). DeRuyter said after Saturday's practice that Jones and Poti have made strides and have looked comfortable in camp.

The Ducks have a young defense that will be thrown into the fire early against Fresno State's high-octane offense and Ohio State's otherworldly talent. DeRuyter's defense will greatly benefit from a full schedule and a complete fall camp in 2021 and will be a nightmare for the Pac-12 for a long time.

