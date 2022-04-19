The Ducks put themselves in a great spot with one of the top players in Southern California.

Spring football might be starting to wind down, but Oregon continues to host elite prospects across various classes. Just last week, Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa, a 2024 4-star (0.9695 per 247 Sports Composite) linebacker from St. John Bosco (Bellflower, Calif.), made his way north to Eugene to visit Oregon.

The linebacker took some time to speak with Ducks Digest about the trip and the latest in his recruitment.

Oregon is different from many programs in unique ways, and the Ducks stood out right from the start of his visit.

"When I I first got there, my first day at the campus, they had this thing called Get Real," he said. "I sat in a meeting and it's kind of like a focus on the mental health of the players and bettering their mindset and how they can apply certain things to their lives as well as football--and then kind of building character on and off the field. I've never seen that before at a school. That was definitely something that stood out."

During the trip he was able to meet the new coaching staff, but spent most of his time with Defensive Coordinator Tosh Lupoi and Defensive Line Coach Tony Tuioti.

"I think it's always great to meet the coaching staff in person," Viliamu-Asa said. "I kind of learned what kind of resumé so to say what they have and the type of organizations they've been a part of previously to Oregon."

While he spent time with the staff, Tosh Lupoi laid out a bit of the team's vision for him in their defense. As we've heard from other Bosco players such as Peyton Woodyard, the opportunity for some carryover in scheme is a positive.

"Coach Lupoi shared with me the way I would fit into Oregon's defense is kind of the way I fit into Bosco's defense because our defenses are real similar. I'd be able to be a little bit versatile at the next level as well."

Just last week, Wide Receivers Coach Junior Adams noted that the Ducks have assembled a staff of "heavy hitters" and learning about the coaches' backgrounds left a positive impression on the Southern California prep. It showed him the staff knows what it takes to reach the highest level.

"That just kind of speaks on them as a coach and the kinds of players they develop. They kind of know what to expect, how to get to a championship-level team."

Despite being a program in transition, the Ducks continue to attract big-name coaches and land some of the most highly-touted recruits in the country. All of that and more is a sign of what's ahead for Oregon, which has the 6-foot-2, 230-pound linebacker excited.

"I'd say the kind of direction they're going in," he said in regard to what stands out most. "With the new defensive staff coming in, I'm really curious to see how the season plays out."

While he enjoyed his first trip to Eugene, he's already thinking about returning down the line.

"I want to get back up there for a game and see what kind of game environment they have too."

Up next for the talented linebacker are trips to Ohio State and Notre Dame this spring. As he hops around the country visiting schools, he's prioritizing a relationship with the respective coaching staffs, the environment of the school/town and the player development each school can point to or demonstrate.

He's also been able to take recent trips to Texas, Texas A&M and LSU, but one recent trip in the SEC has stayed fresh on his mind and stood out a lot.

"Probably Auburn. One thing that stood out to me was the college town environment. Everything around there is just Auburn.

"Some of the coaches actually came from Boise State and recruited a lot of Bosco players so they were kind of already familiar with who I was. So definitely, I got to know the coaching staff a little bit and I liked what they got going on over there."

Viliamu-Asa added that Notre Dame, USC and Ohio State are the schools he's in contact with the most frequently.

