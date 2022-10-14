Oregon has never had a shortage of talented running backs and Carlos Locklyn is working hard to make sure it stays that way.

That's why he recently offered 2024 Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei running back Nate Frazier.

While he starts building his relationship with the new coaching staff in Eugene, two people in particular make the Ducks stand out.

"Coach Lock (Carlos Locklyn) and Coach (Rashad) Wadood they're my guys," Frazier said. "Me and Coach Lock we're building a strong and great relationship right now. I like that we starting to build a strong relationship, starting to trust him, starting to trust me. I talk to him every day he sends me a prayer message every day that gets me motivated at the start of my day. I'm building a very strong relationship with that coaching staff."

The offer from the Ducks was definitely one that he's been waiting for, as he's not wasting any time to get out to Eugene for a visit.

"I'm gonna be at Oregon when they play UCLA on the 22nd," so my Duck family you'll see me out there."

Speaking with the 5-foot-11, 195-pound back, it's clear there's strong mutual interest early. In fact, he wears number six just like legendary Oregon back De'Anthony Thomas.

"They have a lot of dominant running backs," Frazier said of Oregon. "Since De'Anthony Thomas--I wear No. 6 just like him."

So what will he have his eye on when he makes the trip to Oregon?

"I wanna kind of have my eye on how everything is ran. It's gonna be my first time out there at Oregon, so I can say my eye is gonna really be on everything," Frazier told Ducks Digest. "I'm gonna see how the fans show love, how the coaching staffs coach. How Coach Lock coaches. Seeing it from a face-to-face perspective. It's just gonna be really feeling at home and feeling trust and love from the coaching staff. See how Oregon really is besides what's on camera."

Frazier's recruitment is just getting started, but a small group of schools including one SEC program has been the most consistent in their communication.

"The schools that are showing the most love are Oregon, Washington, Colorado, Tennessee been showing a lot of love, Washington State," he said.

Early on in his recruitment he's focusing on finding schools that feel like home.

"Feeling at home that's all it is. Knowing the coaching staff likes me as much as I like them and they trust me and they really are interested in me coming over there and playing for their school. Knowing that I can go to a place over there and focus."

Torres' Take

If you flip on the tape there's no shortage of eye-popping plays from Frazier. His short-area burst displays an explosive athlete in both the run and pass game.

He's also got elite balance, bouncing off defenders and keeping plays alive for extra yards. Let's not forget about speed. If you're looking for a back that can hit home runs, Frazier has plenty of that.

Expect Frazier to be a major target and priority for the Ducks in the backfield as the 2024 class receives more attention. The Southern California pipeline has been crucial to Oregon's recent success and I fully expect this new Oregon staff to keep that going.

