If you look at a list of the top seniors in California, you'll see that nearly every recruit inside the top 20 are committed. Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei linebacker Leviticus Su'a is one of the few exceptions, along with cornerback Gardena Serra cornerback Rodrick Pleasant and Bellflower St. John Bosco edge rusher Matayo Uiagalelei.

Ducks Digest caught up with Su'a to get the latest in his recruitment following the Monarchs' dominant win over Mililani.

Despite nearing the halfway mark in his senior season, Su'a is still keeping an open mind on the trail.

"Right now I still have my options open," he said. "I'm still open to all schools that want to contact me and recruit me. Really focused on my season, but watching how college teams go throughout their seasons as well."

The 6-foot-1, 225-pound backer has taken two official visits to Arizona and Stanford and spoke about each school.

"Those trips--Stanford and Arizona are two totally different schools, but I could really see myself fitting in either of those," Su'a said. "Stanford, high academic and great people over there. A lot of intelligent people."

With Arizona, there's a strong family feel due to some familiar connections in Tucson.

"Arizona, a lot of close friends of mine, you saw a lot of guys from the Trinity League last year, I'm good with all those guys. The big thing about them, they have a lot of Polynesians on their coaching staff, so just that whole family environment and how they bring the culture and they're trying to change Arizona into that."

The talented Southern California native is still hearing from a lot of schools, including a newer Pac-12 team that recently picked up communication.

"Arizona, Stanford, Oregon, Louisville. Washington State too as well they just started too," he said of who he's hearing from the most.

With three more official visits still at his disposal, he has a few schools in mind that could be best-positioned to receive those trips.

"Maybe Louisville, Washington, and Oregon," Su'a said. "If I were to make it right now maybe those three."

When he looks at the opportunities that lie in front of him, there's one thing in particular that intrigues him about the chance to be a Duck.

"Just great defense," he said. "I feel like the chance to make them a great defense. I feel like with them they've always had a high-powered offense year in and year out. I feel like their defense is on the come up as well with Coach Long over there and Coach Lupoi and Coach Tuioti. I feel like they're gonna have a really good team."

His itinerary may be getting a bit clearer, but how much closer is he to a decision?

"Probably after season for sure, but that's all I really know right now," he said. "I want to make it after the college football season ends."

As he takes a calculated approach to his recruitment in the coming months, he's focused on the whole picture.

"Really just taking it slow and taking in all aspects," he said of the most important factor in his recruitment. "Not just from a football standpoint from school too. Sometimes, you never know football doesn't work out God forbid and I'll be at the school. So I just have to take everything in, take in the type of coaches that I'll be with and if there's stability there, cause nowadays a lot of coaches will leave and the whole coaching staff will go with them."

