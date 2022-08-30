Last week, the preseason No. 2 Mater Dei Monarchs drew national buzz as they traveled to Las Vegas to face the No. 6 Bishop Gorman Gaels on the national stage. Mater Dei was able to gut out a 24-21 win, but the Gaels didn't make it easy.

One player that was directly responsible for the win Friday night was wide receiver Marcus Harris, who laid out for a deep touchdown in the comeback effort.

The 2025 wide receiver was recently offered by Oregon and spoke with Ducks Digest about the latest in his recruitment.

The 6-foot, 175-pound Southern California wideout was able to take a number of trips to storied programs this summer, highlighted by Texas, Georgia, Auburn and Alabama.

Oregon was the latest school to enter his recruitment, and it's certainly one that has his attention.

"It was like a dream come true though for me," Harris said of his reaction to the offer. "I've always dreamed about getting the offer from there or going there, being able to talk to any coaches. Being able to associate myself with Oregon--it's just been a big thing to me. I've been watching them ever since I was eight or nine. It was a real shock to me."

The offer was one he had been hoping for since he's had strong communication with the Ducks in the past.

"I've been talking to Coach (Colin) Lockett and the new coach who just came, Coach (Rashad) Wadood," he said. "I've been talking to him for a minute. One of the coaches saw me at Texas so I was able to build a relationship from there."

What has him so interested in the Ducks early on?

"Just the way they play high level football and the atmosphere. I've heard the atmosphere is crazy at games," he said. "I've always wanted to play in games like that. I love playing in big games because it makes me feel good playing in big games. I haven't even been able to go out there but I just know from other people it's a good place to be."

Now that the season is underway, Harris has one visit locked in for September.

"One for sure that is official, I'm going to the Oregon BYU game for an unofficial visit," he said. "But as of right now I don't know of any other visits."

Harris has already landed 13 reported offers as a sophomore and he's looking to schedule trips to more schools.

"Ohio State, LSU, Florida, and Oklahoma," he said of schools he wants to see.

With his recruitment off to a blazing start and offers from some of the most prestigious schools in college football, a few in particular have stood out.

"For sure Oregon because that's been my dream ever since I was a young child. I used to watch De'Anthony Thomas, Marcus Mariota," he said. "Another school is Texas, Georgia, Utah and probably Pittsburgh."

Harris listed Oregon, Texas and Pittsburgh as schools he's in contact with the most and offered more on his interest.

"I like Texas a lot. I like the big city. Pittsburgh I haven't been out there yet, but I plan to go out there sooner or later. I gotta talk to the coach. I like Texas a lot though. That's one of my favorite schools."

The talented young playmaker has a long way to go in his recruitment, but has a good handle on what he's prioritizing along the way.

"I'm just looking for how the coaches coach and development," he said. "I'm looking for the best place to play, live in, go to school and have fun. Family-oriented. I'm just trying to have a good relationship with the coaches."

As the season progresses and Harris notches more highlights, he's sure to drum up more interest on the recruiting trail. He highlighted some of the schools he hopes throw their hat in the ring.

"One (offer) I'm really hoping for is Ohio State. I'm not sure if it's coming though, but that's one I'm hoping for. LSU and Oklahoma."

