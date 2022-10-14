The Oregon coaching staff has been busy hitting the recruiting trail hard this week during the bye.

One way you do that is by going out to see recruits in games, and another is extending scholarship offers. Offers have been going out in rapid succession this to players in 2024, 2025 and even in some cases the 2026 class.

Today we're going to spotlight Amarion Tyson. He's a 2024 middle linebacker at Picayune (Miss.) Memorial High School.

If that school looks familiar, it's because it's the same school that's home to Oregon 2023 running back commit Dante Dowdell, who will have Carlos Locklyn in attendance at his game Friday night.

Tyson is the fourth player from Picayune to earn an offer from the Ducks, joining the aforementioned Dowdell, 2024 EDGE Jamonta Waller and 2024 running back/athlete Chris Davis.

Oregon is the first school to offer Tyson, which shouldn't be downplayed. In today's day and age of recruiting, recruits get offered by 25, 30, sometimes even 40 schools. Being the first school to offer can give you a leg up on other schools down the line because you showed faith in their ability.

For Tyson, he's certainly an intriguing prospect. Listed at just 5-foot-6, 160 pounds, he doesn't have the frame of your typical linebacker.

That's right, 5'6". But he plays like he's 6'2".

I did a little digging with a source close to Tyson and was told he's nicknamed the "Tackling Machine." Through seven games with the Maroon Tide, Tyson leads the state in tackles with 91.

What makes him even more interesting is that he also has the ability to drop back in coverage. He doesn't shy away from contact and has a motor that just won't stop. He has a nose for making plays in the backfield, as he's a regular when it comes to tackles for loss.

Tyson also plays a little bit of offense, where he sets the tone as a fullback. In the spring he, like Dowdell, also runs track.

Mississippi isn't the most popular state for recruiting when it comes to Pac-12 schools, but Oregon isn't going to let too many players fly under their radar, especially when they can set up a pipeline at a school like Picayune.

