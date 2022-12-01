Skip to main content

Caleb Presley Taking Official Visit to Washington This Weekend

Presley is one of the top commits in Oregon's 2023 class and is a Seattle native.
We're getting closer to the early signing period, which means visits only become more important for 2023 recruits.

Thursday morning, 2023 Seattle (Wash.) Rainier Beach cornerback and Oregon Ducks commit Caleb Presley announced that he'll be taking an official visit to Washington this weekend. 

Presley has been committed to Oregon since July, but that hasn't stopped the Huskies from making a push. 

Oregon's 2023 class is loaded with defensive backs in addition to Presley, holding verbal commitments from Cole Martin (Chandler, AZ) , Kodi DeCambra (Las Vegas, NV), Collin Gill (Washington D.C.) and Tyler Turner (San Antonio, TX). The Ducks have thrived on the recruiting trail in Washington of late, signing offensive tackle and former Rainier Beach teammate Josh Conerly Jr., the state's top player in 2022, and they'd love to do that again with Presley--the state's top recruit in 2023.

To do that, it now looks like they'll have to hold off Kalen DeBoer in what's become a common recruiting rivalry on the West Coast.

Not only do the Huskies have geography on their side with the Seattle native, but Washington beat Oregon earlier this season to retake bragging rights in the rivalry. That's not to say that'll sway this recruitment, but Washington has obvious on-field momentum that they'd like to carry over onto the recruiting trail and add to the No. 22 class in the SI All-American team rankings.

Torres' Take

Presley is the top defensive back in Oregon's 2023 haul and it should go without saying how important he is for the Ducks to hag on to in this class. The secondary was a major issue the entire season and with Christian Gonzalez likely headed to the NFL you need to continue adding talent to that room.

This visit will catch people's attention seeing that Washington was involved throughout his recruitment leading up to his commitment, but I don't see this trip as one Oregon is too concerned about. Don't be surprised if the Ducks get him back on campus in Eugene in the near future, which would give the staff a chance to lock down his commitment.

