The Ducks are ramping up their recruiting efforts with the early signing period just two weeks away.

To say it's a busy time for Oregon Football would be an understatement.

After being selected to play in the Fiesta Bowl against the No. 23 Liberty Flames, the coaching staff has quickly hit the road in a final recruiting push ahead of the early signing period, which is set to begin on December 20.

Numerous members of the coaching staff are spread throughout the country to check in on top verbal commits as well as top targets, mainly in the 2024 class. Dan Lanning and other coaches are conducting in-home recruiting visits and attending schools across the country to meet with players and coaches in efforts to build or foster relationships.

California, Texas and Maryland are just a few of the states the coaching staff has already made it out to at the midway mark this week, with more stops surely on the way.

Oregon S Coach Chris Hampton: Forney, Texas-Oregon S commit Aaron Flowers

Oregon HC Dan Lanning and DC Tosh Lupoi: Long Beach, California-Oregon LB commit Dylan Williams

Oregon HC Dan Lanning and DC Tosh Lupoi: Los Alamitos, California-Oregon LB commit Kamar Mothudi

CB Coach Demetrice Martin, HC Dan Lanning: Los Angeles,California-CB Commit Dakoda Fields

CB Coach Demetrice Martin: Baltimore, Maryland-Oregon CB Commit Ify Obidegwbu

Oregon WR Coach Junior Adams, HC Dan Lanning, ST Coach Joe Lorig: Burley, Idaho-4-Star WR Gatlin Bair

Oregon HC Dan Lanning: Portland, Oregon (2024 K commit Gage Hurych)

Oregon RB Coach Carlos Locklyn: Washington, D.C.