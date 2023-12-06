Skip to main content
Oklahoma QB Dillon Gabriel Enters Transfer Portal

Oregon Coaches Hit the Road Recruiting Ahead of Early Signing Period

The Ducks are ramping up their recruiting efforts with the early signing period just two weeks away.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

To say it's a busy time for Oregon Football would be an understatement.

After being selected to play in the Fiesta Bowl against the No. 23 Liberty Flames, the coaching staff has quickly hit the road in a final recruiting push ahead of the early signing period, which is set to begin on December 20.

Numerous members of the coaching staff are spread throughout the country to check in on top verbal commits as well as top targets, mainly in the 2024 class. Dan Lanning and other coaches are conducting in-home recruiting visits and attending schools across the country to meet with players and coaches in efforts to build or foster relationships.

California, Texas and Maryland are just a few of the states the coaching staff has already made it out to at the midway mark this week, with more stops surely on the way.

Oregon S Coach Chris Hampton: Forney, Texas-Oregon S commit Aaron Flowers

Oregon HC Dan Lanning and DC Tosh Lupoi: Long Beach, California-Oregon LB commit Dylan Williams

Oregon HC Dan Lanning and DC Tosh Lupoi: Los Alamitos, California-Oregon LB commit Kamar Mothudi

CB Coach Demetrice Martin, HC Dan Lanning: Los Angeles,California-CB Commit Dakoda Fields

CB Coach Demetrice Martin: Baltimore, Maryland-Oregon CB Commit Ify Obidegwbu

Oregon WR Coach Junior Adams, HC Dan Lanning, ST Coach Joe Lorig: Burley, Idaho-4-Star WR Gatlin Bair

Oregon HC Dan Lanning: Portland, Oregon (2024 K commit Gage Hurych)

Oregon RB Coach Carlos Locklyn: Washington, D.C.

Andrew Mukuba Cropped

Oregon Offers Clemson Safety Andrew Mukuba in the Transfer Portal

Read More
Andrew Mukuba Cropped

Oregon Offers Clemson Safety Andrew Mukuba in the Transfer Portal

Read More
Dillon Gabriel celebration cropped

Dillon Gabriel Visiting Oregon This Week, Ducks Emerge as 'The Favorite'

Read More
Dillon Gabriel celebration cropped

Dillon Gabriel Visiting Oregon This Week, Ducks Emerge as 'The Favorite'

Read More
Trikweze Bridges USc Cropped

Trikweze Bridges Enters the Transfer Portal

Read More
Trikweze Bridges USc Cropped

Trikweze Bridges Enters the Transfer Portal

Read More
© 2024 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF ABG-SI LLC. - All Rights Reserved. The content on this site is for entertainment and educational purposes only. All betting content is intended for an audience ages 21+. All advice, including picks and predictions, is based on individual commentators’ opinions and not that of Minute Media or its related brands. All picks and predictions are suggestions only. No one should expect to make money from the picks and predictions discussed on this website. For more information, please read our Legal Disclaimer. Gambling content intended for 21+. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER.