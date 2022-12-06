Skip to main content

Oregon DB Target Solomon Davis Decommits From Arizona

The Ducks are in serious contention to add another defensive back to their 2023 class.
Oregon already holds commitments from five defensive backs in the 2023 cycle but they may not be finished as the early signing period nears. 

On Tuesday Covina (Calif.) Charter Oak High School ATH Solmon Davis reopened his recruitment when he announced that he would be de-committing from the Arizona Wildcats.

"This has been a very tough decision for me to make, but after continuous prayer and conversations with my family I have decided to decommit from the University of Arizona," Davis wrote in a social media post.

The 6-foot, 184-pound athlete committed to the Wildcats in June as part of Jedd Fisch's class but Oregon has come on strong as the finish line approaches.

Torres' Take

On Monday night head coach Dan Lanning traveled out to Southern California for an in-home visit with Davis, a clear sign that he's a priority. That visit was well-received and it obviously gave him something to think about leading up to today's announcement.

Another positive development, Davis will take an official visit to Oregon this weekend for a fresh look at the Ducks.

Oregon isn't the only school that's making a late push, as Marcus Freeman and the Irish are set to get a visit in South Bend after he sees Oregon. 

I'm told that Davis plans to announce his college commitment during the early signing period on Dec. 21. 

