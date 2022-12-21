2023 Dripping Springs (Tex.) quarterback Austin Novosad has flipped his commitment from the Baylor Bears to the Oregon Ducks.

He announced his decision on social media Wednesday morning.

Novosad had been committed to Baylor for over a year, making his initial pledge on December 21, 2021. However, schools like Notre Dame, Ohio State and Texas A&M all stayed in the mix and received visits over the summer.

The Ducks were on the wrong end of a flip earlier this week when Detroit (Mich.) Mater Luther King quarterback Dante Moore, the No. 1 prospect in the SI99 rankings, flipped his commitment from Oregon to UCLA.

But Dan Lanning, along with new offensive coordinator Will Stein, were working behind the scenes to make Novosad the new priority in the 2023 class, visiting him in Texas and getting him out to campus in Eugene over the weekend.

Novosad competed in the Elite 11 in Los Angeles this summer and gives the Ducks a very talented arm in their 2023 class to pair with All-American receivers Jurrion Dickey and Ashton Cozart.

READ MORE: Former Texas OL Junior Angilau commits to Oregon

Why was Oregon the call?

"The overall fit was perfect into Stein's offense and having the previous connections with him helped," Novosad told SI Wednesday morning. "I think it’s a program on the rise and the with the talent in this class it’ll be special in the future. Mostly the whole staff has ties to Texas and those connections help."

Quarterback Bo Nix announced he would be returning to Eugene for the 2023 season on Dec. 18, and with Jay Butterfield entering the transfer portal earlier this month, Novosad would have an opportunity to compete for the starting job following Nix's departure.

Novosad, who signed his national letter of intent Wednesday, is the first big-time quarterback signee for Will Stein, who almost immediately flexes his recruiting chops despite just arriving in Eugene.

Attention now turns to Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco edge rush Mayao Uiagalelei as the next big name the Ducks are in contention for in the 2023 recruiting class. He's set to announce his college commitment during a signing ceremony in Southern California on Wednesday morning starting around 9 a.m. PT.

Join the Community

Follow Max on Twitter: @mtorressports

Subscribe to our FREE newsletter to have the latest Oregon Ducks news sent directly to your inbox

Join the discussion on our forums HERE