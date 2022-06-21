Redshirt freshman quarterback Ty Thompson is doing all he can to win the starting job at Oregon. He's in the thick of a quarterback competition that also features redshirt freshman Jay Butterfield and junior Bo Nix, who joined the Ducks as a transfer after spending the last three seasons with the Auburn Tigers.

Oregon Ducks quarterback Ty Thompson throws from the pocket in the annual spring game. Scott Boldt/Ducks Digest

The best players are always hungry to get better and improve, and that's what Thompson aims to do at the Manning Passing Academy. The camp will be held in Thibodeaux, Louisiana at Nicholls State University from June 24 through June 26.

Among the numerous high-profile quarterbacks attending this year are reigning Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young (Alabama), CJ Stroud (Ohio State), Spencer Rattler (South Carolina), and former Oregon quarterback Tyler Shough (Texas Tech) among others. You can see the full list of expected participants as reported by On3's Nick Shultz here.

Ohio State quarterback CJ Stroud throws on the run against the Minnesota Golden Gophers. © Kyle Robertson/Columbus Dispatch via Imagn Content Services, LLC

The camp was founded in 1996 by former college and NFL quarterback Archie Manning, whose two sons, Peyton and Eli, both won Super Bowl championships after starring at Tennessee and Ole Miss, respectively. The family name has been closely linked with elite quarterback play and it looks like that will continue in the coming years as Arch Manning has long been viewed as the nation's top passer in the 2023 recruiting class. He's set to play his senior season at Isidore Newman in New Orleans and is looking at schools like Georgia, Texas and Alabama.

As for Thompson, he's still been looking to carve out a larger role at Oregon after serving as the main backup to Anthony Brown in 2021. He saw his most snaps against Stony Brook, a non-conference matchup the Ducks won handedly 48-7 on a rainy Saturday in Eugene.

In the spring game Thompson threw for 168 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions on 12 of 27 passing. Coaches and players alike have spoken highly of his potential, but perhaps he hasn't seen the in-game reps he needs to take his game to the next level.

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback and former Oregon Duck Justin Herbert attended the camp in the summer of 2019 prior to his senior season with the Ducks.

