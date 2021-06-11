Oregon in top six for San Diego DL Zach Rowell

San Diego DL Zach Rowell Includes Oregon in Top Six
2022 defensive lineman Zach Rowell has placed Oregon in his top six. Rowell also included Michigan, Miami, USC, Stanford and UCLA.
Rowell is a 3-star (0.8647 per 247Sports Composite rankings) defensive lineman from Encinitas, California. The 6’5”, 265-pound junior attends Torrey Pines High School in San Diego.
He is ranked the No. 97 defensive lineman in the country and the No. 46 player in California. Rowell, who also plays tight end at Torrey Pines, was named First Team All-League in the Avocado League this past season.
Oregon was one of the first schools to offer him, extending a scholarship in February.
He also holds offers from Washington State, Oregon State, Arizona, Colorado, UCLA, Boise State, San Diego State, and Michigan.
While several California schools have shown interest in the Torrey Pines product, Oregon has built a strong pipeline in the state of California during the Mario Cristobal era. The Ducks have landed the top-ranked player in California in two of the last three seasons — Justin Flowe in 2020 and Kayvon Thibodeaux in 2019.
Oregon has already landed a San Diego defensive lineman in the 2022 class in 4-star Gracen Halton and has an astonishing 38 players from California on the current roster, more than any other state.
Rowell has not announced a decision date.
