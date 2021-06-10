TJ Shanahan Felt 'At home' in Eugene

Oregon made a huge impression on one of the most sought-after recruits in the 2023 class.

2023 offensive lineman TJ Shanahan Jr. made the trip across the country from Orlando, Florida to Eugene last week to check out the Ducks.

The talented offensive lineman holds offers from a host of powerhouse programs including Alabama, Ohio State, LSU, Notre Dame, USC, and Texas. He also plans to visit Clemson, he told Ducks Digest.

His unofficial visit to Oregon on Friday was a short one, but Shanahan felt right at home.

“Coach Mirabal and Coach Cristobal really made me feel at home,” Shanahan said.

That home atmosphere and the time that Shanahan spent with the staff were what really stood out the most. Despite a long list of official visitors over the weekend, the Oregon staff still spent plenty of time with Shanahan and made him a priority.

“They really spent a lot of time with me and with them having a lot of official visitors there that really stood out to me,” he told Ducks Digest.

TJ Shanahan Jr. Oregon Visit 4 Gallery 4 Images

The visit to Oregon came at the beginning of a long string of unofficial visits. Shanahan visited Stanford after the Oregon visit, is currently visiting Cal, and also plans on visiting USC, UCLA, Arizona, Arizona State, Texas, and Texas A&M prior to traveling back to Florida.

As for future visits, Shanahan plans on visiting Ohio State, Miami, Florida State, North Carolina, and Clemson at some point.

With such a long list of potential suitors, it’s clear that the 6-foot-5 315-pound offensive lineman is extremely talented and will be a huge get for somebody’s program. And, while it’s too early to pick finalists, Shanahan does have a tentative timeline on his recruitment.

“I’m definitely thinking about enrolling early,” Shanahan explained. "I’ve thought about my commitment day being December 16, national signing day--right before my senior season so I can play my senior season then one, two, three months and go off to college to try to earn that starting spot my freshman year.”

Shanahan also told Ducks Digest that he plans to visit Oregon again at some point, and that he came away impressed with the facilities and the coaches.

“I could just tell Coach Mirabal is one of the best offensive line coaches in the country, so just getting a chance to actually meet him and shake his hand in person was awesome.

"The whole visit was awesome, I had a great time. I can’t wait to get back up there for another visit.”

More from Ducks Digest

Cameron Williams says Ducks 'moved up' following Oregon official visit

Ducks WR commit Stephon Johnson has busy weekend recruiting Oregon targets during official visit

Elite LB TJ Dudley calls putting on Oregon uniform a 'dream come true' during official visit with the Ducks

Stay connected with Ducks Digest on Social Media

Follow Tyler on Twitter: @tmummhoops

Like and follow Ducks Digest on Facebook: @DucksDigest

Follow Ducks Digest on Twitter: @Ducksdigest

Subscribe to Ducks Digest on YouTube: @DucksDigest

Find more Oregon content at Ducksdigest.com