Oregon Makes Top 7 for 2022 LB Omar Graham Jr.

Mario Cristobal and his staff are back in the Sunshine State.

2022 linebacker Omar Graham Jr. released his top seven schools Friday and the Ducks made the cut. The prep recruit from Stranahan High School in Fort Lauderdale, Florida shared the news on Twitter.

Oregon is joined by Auburn, Florida State, Michigan, UCF, Miami and Penn State. The 3-star (0.8688 on 247Sports Composite) currently holds more than 40 offers, so this is a pretty big trim for such a highly-coveted prospect.

The Ducks offered Graham in March after not being included in his Top 10, which was released in late February.

Like many prospects, he has started to lock in his official visits for this summer, with the recruiting trail expected to re-open in June. He currently has trips official visits scheduled to Michigan (June 18-20) and Penn State (June 11-13).

The 6'2", 225-pound linebacker also recently completed a virtual visit with Auburn.

Watch highlights

You may also like:

Oregon football pro day preview

Walter Nolen includes Oregon in top 8

Oregon football begins spring practice

Ducks commit Stephon Johnson Details Commitment

--

Stay locked into Ducks Digest and don't miss a beat of our future Oregon Ducks coverage. Also be sure to like and follow us on social media to get the latest news and updates.

Follow Max Torres on Twitter: @mtorressports

Follow us on Twitter: @DucksDigest

Like and follow us on Facebook-@DucksDigest