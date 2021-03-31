Oregon Football Pro Day Preview

The Ducks look to capitalize on past recruiting success and take the next step by putting players into the NFL.

Following another Pac-12 championship and an appearance in the Fiesta Bowl, the Oregon football program is set to take another big step in establishing itself as a national power: producing NFL talent.

Some players chose to opt-out of the shortened 2020 season to prepare for the next level, while others wanted to suit up for Mario Cristobal one more time in hopes of raising their draft stock. Oregon's Pro Day is set for April 2. Here are the players looking to take the next step and take their talents to the sport's highest level.

Note: Oregon Football has not released an official list of expected participants. These are the players we are expecting to attend. All stats and measurables are from GoDucks.com.

Penei Sewell-Offensive Tackle

The 6-foot-6, 325-pound 2019 Outland Trophy winner is the biggest name for Oregon in the upcoming draft. Despite playing only two seasons in Eugene, he's widely viewed as the best non-quarterback talent.

Sewell moves swiftly for his massive size and immediately changed the tone of the offensive line under Mario Cristobal and Alex Mirabal. He joined an experienced group of linemen in 2018 and quickly established himself as the best of the bunch.

At just 20 years old, he doesn't have much if anything to prove to NFL Scouts, but pro day presents the opportunity to match his athleticism with some testing numbers, agility drills and an event like the bench press.

Jevon Holland-Safety

Holland doesn't have the same hype that surrounds Sewell, but he's viewed as a late first round or early second round pick. His skill and development speaks to the quality of talent in the 2018 class, also earning NFL buzz after playing just two seasons.

The Bay Area product was a Jim-Thorpe Award semifinalist in 2019, given to the nation's best defensive back. "Von" was a difference maker as a freshman and roamed the Oregon secondary as a true ball hawk.

Holland finished his Oregon career with 9 interceptions, 19 pass breakups, and 110 total tackles--becoming the first Duck to lead the team in interceptions in consecutive years since Jairus Byrd. He excels in coverage, has the athleticism to return punts/kicks, and is a dependable tackler in space.

The argument can certainly be made that he's the best defensive back to come through Eugene in recent years.

Thomas Graham Jr.-Cornerback

Graham opted out of the 2020 season, but put together a solid body of work at Oregon. He was thrown into the fire as a true freshman in 2017, and that experience has helped transform him into a quality defensive back.

He impresses with his coverage of short-yardage routes, using his quick feet and active hands to bat away passes from Pac-12 quarterbacks. He was definitely missed on the Ducks defense last season, but he shouldn't have much trouble finding a home in the NFL.

Deommodore Lenoir-Cornerback

Lenoir came to Oregon alongside Graham in the 2017 class and gave the Ducks a strong cornerback duo. It took a bit longer for him to see consistent reps, but I believe he's a bit more athletic than his counterpart and consequently has a bit more upside at the next level.

"Dede" as he was called last season is a fiery competitor that never shied away from a big matchup and could be counted on to inject energy into the defense. The Los Angeles native had a particularly strong showing whenever the Ducks faced USC, snagging interceptions in both games during his Oregon career.

His leadership can't be over appreciated, as Mykael Wright now takes on the title of CB1.

Nick Pickett-Safety

Pickett and Lenoir were high school teammates in LA and continued to develop in college. Pickett carved out a significant role in the Ducks' secondary, leaving his mark as a hard hitter in crossing routes or when stepping up in run support.

His coverage skills aren't on par with the other defensive backs included here, so he may be a player with the most to gain from a strong pro day.

Brady Breeze-Safety

Staying in the secondary, Breeze is a local talent that is excited to test the NFL waters. We saw him shine in the 2019 season, picking off a would-be touchdown pass from Utah's Tyler Huntley in the Pac-12 championship and getting a scoop-and-score touchdown against Wisconsin in the Rose Bowl as part of a defensive MVP performance.

He doesn't have the most established, consistent body of work that you may find with other draft eligible DB's, but he might find an NFL team that wants to take a chance on him.

Hunter Kampmoyer-Tight End

Kampmoyer is an interesting story on the offensive side of the ball. He emerged as a strong pass catcher last season after spending much of his time at Oregon primarily being used as a blocker on run plays.

He caught a pass in every game he played and likely raised his stock playing alongside DJ Johnson in 2020. He'll look to grab the attention of scouts with a strong performance Friday.

Austin Faoliu-Defensive tackle

Faoliu was part of a loaded group of upperclassmen that announced a return to Oregon for the 2020 season prior to the pandemic. He made an early impact upon his arrival and has developed into a solid defensive lineman hovering around 300 pounds.

His role on defense didn't make him much of a stat stuffer, but he finished his Oregon career with 124 tackles, 10 tackles for loss and 5 sacks. He is one of the earlier players that helped the Oregon staff entrench itself in the talent-rich powerhouse that is Mater Dei in Southern California.

Jordon Scott-Defensive Tackle

The 6-foot-1, 311 pounder was another Duck that contributed early in Eugene. Scott presented a unique body type that Oregon hadn't had on its defense recently--allowing him to stay low and get underneath offensive linemen and make his presence felt defending run plays.

Time will tell if he can find a fit as a true three-down lineman, but his rush defense could help him find a roster spot as an interior nose guard at the next level.

