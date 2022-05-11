Limar has been to Eugene numerous times and spoken highly of the new coaching staff.

2023 running back Jayden Limar is closing in on his decision. The Lake Stevens (Wash.) product announced on Wednesday that he will make his college commitment on May 26.

Along with setting a commitment date, Limar also trimmed his list of schools to four, with Arizona, Michigan, Notre Dame and Oregon all making the cut.

On the recruiting trail, Limar has taken recent trips out to Arizona State, Arizona and Notre Dame. However, he's no stranger to Eugene having taken multiple trips to Oregon during his recruitment, including a trip in late January to meet the new coaching staff.

Lake Stevens RB Jayden Limar Jayden Limar on Twitter @jayden_limar) 2023 running back Jayden Limar poses with Oregon running back coach Carlos Locklyn during a trip to Eugene.

"When he’s staying something to you, you know he means it. With them it’s more of a feel thing," Limar said of Locklyn. "With Lock and Coach Dan Lanning you always know, you can tell by the way they’re speaking to you that they’d never lead you on."

Listed at 5'11, 190 pounds, Limar is rated a 4-star (0.9062 per 247Sports Composite) prospect. He's ranked the No. 254 prospect nationally, the No. 15 running back, and the No. 4 prospect in the state of Washington for the 2023 cycle.

Fresh off landing a commitment from wide receiver Jurrion Dickey last week, the Ducks don't have a running back in the fold for 2023, but they're also firmly in the running for Picayune (Miss.) running back Dante Dowdell, who's set to announce his commitment on Friday May 14.

