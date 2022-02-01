Jayden Limar Talks Oregon Trip, Future Visit Plans

The Ducks are squarely in the mix for one of the top recruits in the Pacific Northwest.

Over the weekend Oregon hosted many of its top commits and targets in the 2022 class, but also brought in numerous headliners in the junior class. One such prospect was Jayden Limar, a 5-foot-11, 185-pound running back from Lake Stevens High School in Washington. He got to meet the new staff for the first time during his short one-day trip to Eugene.

"I was just trying to get a good feel for the new coaches, meet as many people as I could," Limar said.

Dan Lanning's staff has been viewed from the outside as a youth movement of sorts, and the early returns on the recruiting trail have been undeniable.

"They’re all great people. Lot of young guys too, I love that," he said. "They can relate to me really well. You can tell they have a great idea of where they want this program to go and how they’re gonna get there."

Apart from seeing the world-class facilities he's come to know from recent trips to Oregon, his favorite part of the visit was meeting with new Running Backs Coach Carlos Locklyn and Head Coach Dan Lanning.

"I like the fact that when you’re talking to him it doesn't feel like you're talking to a superior. He talks to you like a peer," Limar said of Oregon's new leader. "That’s something great in a head coach--knowing you can talk to him and be open and have a conversation."

The praise was perhaps equally high for Locklyn, who was seen participating in the t-shirt toss at the Oregon basketball game along with the rest of the staff, after a busy week visiting schools throughout the state of Texas.

"He’s kind of in the same boat. He puts everything straight to you," the Washington prep said of Locklyn. "When he’s staying something to you, you know he means it. With them it’s more of a feel thing. With Lock and Coach Dan Lanning you always know, you can tell by the way they’re speaking to you that they’d never lead you on."

When describing the time he spent in Eugene meeting the new staff and taking photos in Duck uniforms, a common theme we've heard many a time from recruits emerged once again.

"Welcoming. They showed that they really want me there. [I] Felt a lot of love around the building everywhere," Limar said of Oregon. "The fans down there are crazy. They blew me up on Twitter when they knew I was there, showed lots of love."

The love that he felt in Eugene is part of the reason the Ducks are among the top contenders for the 2023 running back, who's reeled in recent offers from Louisville, Boston College and Cal.

"That’s why they’re high on my list. The family atmosphere, [it's] great to see."

Aside from Oregon, Limar has been able to take recent trips to Michigan, Notre Dame, and the hometown University of Washington. Now, as we enter another dead period, he's planning spring visits with his 7-on-7 team Ford Sports Performance (FSP). Those trips look like they will include stops at both Oregon and Oregon State to take in spring practice, as well in Pullman to see Washington State.

A bit further down the line, it looks like a pair of schools are already sticking out and could earn official visits from the talented running back.

"I'm setting up an official visit to Notre Dame in June. Oregon will also be an official," Limar said.

As he lays out his official visit itinerary, he's focusing on the relationships he's built during his recruitment as a prerequisite for receiving one of the five pivotal trips.

"Wherever I get a good feel with the staff and where I can actually picture myself going there."

*WATCH JAYDEN LIMAR HIGHLIGHTS HERE*

