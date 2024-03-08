Oregon's top commitment in the 2025 class gains recognition as one of the best players in the entire country.

One of Oregon's top commitments in the 2025 recruiting class is continuing to see his stock rise.

On Thursday, Tampa (Fla.) Bay Tech wide receiver Dallas Wilson earned five-star status in the updated 247Sports Composite ratings.

The 6-foot-3, 190-pound receiver has been committed to the Ducks since January of last year and recently visited Eugene along with fellow five-star wide receiver Dakorien Moore, who's committed to LSU but remains a major target for dan Lanning. Wilson is ranked the No. 22 player nationally, the No. 5 wide receiver and the No. 4 recruit in Florida.

247Sports: No. 64 nationally, No. 6 WR, No. 9 in FL

On3: No. 28 nationally, No. 4 WR, No. 3 in FL

Rivals: No. 27 nationally, No. 5 WR, No. 6 in FL

ESPN: No. 31 nationally, No. 4 WR, No. 5 in FL

He's one of two wide receivers Junior Adams has committed in the 2025 cycle, along with Pflugerville (Tex.) Weiss standout Adrian Wilson, a one-time TCU commit that continues to draw interest from major programs across the country.

As a junior in 2023, Dallas Wilson caught 49 passes for 872 receiving yards and scored 9 touchdowns for the Tampa Bay Tech Titans, which finished the season with a 10-3 overall record. It's of vital importance that Oregon hangs on to the Florida pass catcher, as he's not only one of the best players at his position, but he's also the face of the Ducks' growing recruiting pipeline to the Sunshine State.

Junior Adams and the Ducks project to have one of the best wide receiver rooms in the country next season, but they're not getting complacent and continue to recruit elite talent at the position in the 2025 cycle.

Other big names for fans to know include Cooper Perry (AZ), Isaiah Mozee (MO), Derek Meadows (NV), Marcus Harris (CA) and Chris Lawson (CA) among others.

Oregon's 2025 recruiting class

4* WR Dallas Wilson (Tampa, FL)

4* WR Adrian Wilson (Pflugerville, TX)

4* QB Akili Smith Jr. (San Diego, CA)

3* EDGE Matthew Johnson (Concord, Calif.)

3* OL Chavez "Sandman" Thompson (Melbourne, FL)

Dallas Wilson Highlights