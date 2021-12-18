WR Tetairoa McMillan Flips From Oregon to Arizona

The Ducks lose out on an elite offensive playmaker and will have to face him in the Pac-12.

Recruiting fallout following Mario Cristobal's departure just keeps continuing for Oregon, as 2022 Ducks wide receiver pledge Tetairoa McMillan flipped his commitment from Oregon to Arizona on Friday.

Arizona had a rough season this year but there are signs that indicate the Wildcats program is headed in the right direction. First-year Head Coach Jedd Fisch signed his entire 2022 recruiting class this week and the Wildcats clearly have something the Ducks are lacking right now and that's stability.

Playing in Tucson will also give McMillan the chance to reunite with his high school quarterback and best friend Noah Fifita as well as tight end Keyan Burnett, who both signed national letters of intent this week.

As for Oregon, the Ducks are in transition following Cristobal's departure to Miami. Since that move we've seen reports of numerous hires on Lanning's staff. However, there's been a cloud of uncertainty around the future of Wide Receivers Coach and Interim Head Coach Bryan McClendon, who was noncommittal on Thursday when asked about being retained or having communication with Cristobal.

McMillan was named California's Gatorade Player of the Year and dominated on both sides of the ball after primarily playing wide receiver for the majority of his high school career. Oregon now has just one wide receiver committed in the 2022 class in DeSoto (Dallas, Tex.) prospect Stephon Johnson Jr.

The Ducks signed seven of their commits on Wednesday with all but one player coming on the defensive side of the ball. Expect Oregon to have more movement on the recruiting trail and in the transfer between now and next signing day in February.

You may also like:

REPORT: Oregon set to hire Texas A&M's Mashall Malchow as chief of staff for football

Join the Community

Follow Max on Twitter: @mtorressports

Subscribe to our free newsletter to get the latest Oregon Ducks news sent to your inbox

Check out our Forums HERE