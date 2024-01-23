The Ducks are looking to load up on more offensive weapons in this next recruiting cycle.

Recruiting never stops. Whether it's in the transfer portal or the high school ranks, it's nonstop. Now, the 2025s are on the clock for Dan Lanning and the Ducks.

As we turn the page from 2024, here are five offensive recruits that I think are the most important for the Ducks. Keep in mind this list could change, it's only January.

1. QB Akili Smith Jr. (San Diego, CA)

San Diego (Calif.) Lincoln QB Akili Smith Jr. on a visit to the University of Oregon. Akili Smith Jr. on Instagram (@kj.smith11)

It might be odd to see a verbal commitment listed here, but I list Smith because he plays the most important position in the sport. You'll go nowhere fast if you don't have a top-notch quarterback running your offense and that's what Smith is.

The 6-foot-5, 205-pound passer committed to the Ducks almost exactly a year ago and his stock has only continued to rise in the time since. There's a lot to like about his game, but I'm most excited to see how he develops as a dual-threat quarterback. He moves incredibly well for his size and is working to add weight to his frame this offseason.

I could see Oregon going after another quarterback this cycle, but they've already got UCLA transfer Dante Moore enrolled, so maybe they're satisfied with one this cycle. Either way, he's the face of this class and it's of the utmost importance the Ducks keep this legacy in the fold.

2. RB Jordon Davison (Santa Ana, CA)

Mater Dei wide receiver Marcus Harris (left) poses with running back Jordon Davison (right) on a visit to the University of Oregon. Russell Biggs on Instagram (@russellbiggs)

When it comes to running backs in 2025, there are few names bigger than Davison. The 5-foot-11, 205-pound back has a frame that's college ready right now and has been incredibly productive over the last two seasons at one of the top high school programs in America.

The Ducks missed out on his teammate Nate Frazier in the 2024 cycle, and that means they'll push even harder for Davison. There's been a lot of early buzz around him and Texas, but he's taken numerous trips to Oregon and raved about the school each time. With Noah Whittington and possibly Jordan James headed to the NFL in 2025, Davison would be my pick to add to what's been a fantastic running back room under Carlos Locklyn.

3. WR Dallas Wilson (Tampa, FL)

2025 Tampa (Fla.) Bay Tech wide receiver Dallas Wilson poses during a photoshoot on a visit to the University of Oregon. Dallas Wilson on Twitter (@18Dallaswilson)

Standing at 6'3" and weighing 180 pounds, Dallas Wilson has solidified himself as one of the top-tier wide receivers in the country heading into his senior season in the Sunshine State. Ranked the No. 5 player at his position by the 247Sports Composite, he's lightning in a bottle and is an explosive play waiting to happen.

He can do it all at the position, whether it's winning 50/50 balls or making a play after the catch, Wilson is special and will likely finish his career as a five-star recruit. Wilson committed Oregon on the spot a year ago after landing a dream offer, but there's going to be no shortage of schools that will continue to pursue him.

Wide receiver is a premium position and Wilson should be one of Oregon's top recruiting priorities until he signs his letter of intent. It's impossible to have too many elite playmakers, and he's certainly one of them.

4. TE Linkon Cure (Goodland, KS)

2025 Goodland (KS) tight end Linkon Cure poses during a photoshoot on a visit to the University of Oregon. Linkon Cure/Oregon Athletics

Oregon is going to need to focus on reeling in another top tight end this class with Terrance Ferguson and Patrick Herbert playing their final college seasons in 2024. This one was a bit tough to nail down just one player, as the Ducks are also recruiting Nate Roberts and Da'Saahn Brame, but it's hard to not like what Cure brings to the table.

He stands 6'6", 220 pounds and is as athletic as they come at tight end. Cure just has a different type of juice running with the ball in his hands after the catch. He's got good speed, solid hands and plenty of wiggle to his game.

The Kansas native has already visited Oregon and the rest of the country continues to take notice of his talent with recent offers from USC, UCLA and Michigan State to name a few.

5. OT Michael Fasusi (Lewisville, TX)

2025 Lewisville (Tex.) offensive tackle Michael Fasusi poses during a photoshoot on a visit to the University of Oregon. Michael Fasusi on Instagram (@mike5o_)

Michael Fasusi is practically the cream of the crop when it comes to offensive tackle this cycle, coming in as the No. 2 ranked tackle behind only David Sanders Jr.

Playing just outside of the Dallas area at Lewisville High, he's got 36 offers to his name and the coaching staff recently stopped to visit him in Texas. Listed at 6'4", 285 pounds he excels in both run and pass blocking, thriving out in space and climbing to the second level.

I'd say he may be a bit more gifted in pass blocking, routinely thrashing oncoming pass rushers while displaying elite upper body strength and a strong base. Texas A&M and Missouri are a few of the other schools to watch here for a player that can go to any school in the country. The Ducks have a strong pipeline to Texas, but they haven't landed a commitment from a Texas offensive lineman since Summer Creek's Kelvin Banks Jr. in 2022, who flipped to Texas and has been their starting left tackle practically since he stepped on campus.

The Ducks should prioritize offensive tackle to keep their Dillion Gabriel's successor, likely Dante Moore, upright in 2025 with Josh Conerly Jr. and Ajani Cornelius likely off to the NFL.