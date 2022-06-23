The Ducks stay hot on the recruiting trail with the addition of another defensive back in 2023.

St. John's College (Washington D.C.) High School cornerback Collin Gill has committed to Oregon. He announced his decision on social media Thursday afternoon.

The 6-foot, 200-pound defensive back has 31 reported offers and chose Oregon over schools like nearby Maryland, North Carolina, Wake Forest and Utah among others.

Gill commits to Oregon fresh off a trip to Eugene last weekend, which likely played a large role in his decision. He becomes the second cornerback in Dan Lanning's 2023 recruiting class with Cole Martin, the No. 14 recruit at his position. Cornerbacks Coach Demetrice Martin has now landed three commitments since joining the team in Eugene, after landing transfer Christian Gonzalez from Colorado.

Collin Gill is the second defensive back to commit to Oregon this week along with Texas safety Tyler Turner. Collin Gill on Twitter (@CollinGill1)/Graphic: Dylan Reubenking

The 247Sports composite rates Gill a three-star (0.8411) prospect. On the same metric he's ranked the No. 1195 player nationally, the No. 104 cornerback and the No. 8 prospect in the Washington D.C. area.

Oregon continues to stack pieces in the 2023 recruiting class, which is closing in on passing Colorado for the No. 2 class in the Pac-12, with USC holding a firm grasp on the top spot. Cornerback remains a major position of need for the Ducks after losing Mykael Wright, DJ James and Jaylin Davies since the conclusion of the 2021 season.

The Ducks are getting closer to filling out their secondary in 2023, with Martin and Safeties Coach Matt Powledge carrying their weight as recruiters since joining Dan Lanning's new coaching staff.

*WATCH COLLIN GILL HIGHLIGHTS HERE*

