Skip to main content

Defensive Lineman A'mauri Washington Commits to Oregon Ducks

The Oregon Ducks landed their first commitment of September with the top defensive tackle out west.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Late Friday night, Chandler (Ariz.) High School defensive tackle A'mauri Washington committed to the Oregon Ducks following a 63-7 win over San Diego (Calif.) Cathedral Catholic.

Washington chose the Ducks after placing them in his top four, which also included the Florida Gators, LSU Tigers and Oklahoma Sooners. 

Listed at 6-foot-4, 295-pounds, Washington is a four-star (0.9331) prospect on the 247Sports Composite and a top-three prospect in Arizona. The talented Arizona defensive lineman is the Ducks' first commitment in September after landing Northern California edge rusher Jaeden Moore on August 17.

RELATED: Gameday Central-No. 11 Oregon vs. No. 3 Georgia

Washington is a special talent due to his blend of size, speed, athleticism and motor among other encouraging traits. He's the fourth true defensive lineman to pledge to the Ducks in 2023 along with Terrance Green (Texas), My'Keil Gardner (Arizona), Tevita Pome'e (Utah).

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

Bradyn Swinson Cal
Play
Football

GAMEDAY CENTRAL: No. 11 Oregon vs. No. 3 Georgia

All the info you need to get ready for today's season opener in Atlanta.

Ducks Digest
Stetson Bennett
Play
Football

Georgia Offensive Players to Watch vs. Oregon

Dan Lanning and Tosh Lupoi will need to key in on these names Saturday.

Ducks Digest
Brock Bowers Yell
Play
Football

Can the Oregon Defense Contain Georgia's Elite Tight Ends?

The Bulldogs boast arguably the deepest group in the country.

Ducks Digest

The new Oregon staff has prioritized the state of Arizona on the recruiting trail, landing the aforementioned Gardner, cornerback Cole Martin, and now A'Mauri Washington. Oregon is happy to receive this good news after looking like the leader for Mesa (Ariz.) Red Mountain wide receiver Ja'Kobi Lane before he committed to the USC Trojans.

Attention is still on the Grand Canyon State in 2023, as the Ducks continue recruiting five-star Phoenix (Ariz.) Pinnacle tight end Duce Robinson along with Gilbert (Ariz.) Highland offensive tackle Caleb Lomu

Join the Community

Follow Max on Twitter: @mtorressports

Subscribe to our FREE newsletter to have the latest Oregon Ducks news sent directly to your inbox

Join the discussion on our forums HERE

In This Article (1)

Oregon Ducks
Oregon Ducks

More Ducks

Bradyn Swinson Cal
Football

GAMEDAY CENTRAL: No. 11 Oregon vs. No. 3 Georgia

By Max Torres
Stetson Bennett
Football

Georgia Offensive Players to Watch vs. Oregon

By Max Torres
Brock Bowers Yell
Football

Can the Oregon Defense Contain Georgia's Elite Tight Ends?

By Graham Metzker
Dont'e Thornton Spring Celebration
Football

Just How Talented is Oregon's 2022 Roster?

By Josh Parker
Oregon Ducks Full Team Practice
Football

Oregon Debuts at No. 2 in Preseason SI Pac-12 Power Rankings

By Max Torres
justin-flowe-oregon-spring-practice
Football

Oregon Defensive Players to Watch vs. No. 3 Georgia

By Graham Metzker
Oregon vs. Georgia Uniforms
Football

LOOK: Oregon Releases Uniforms for Georgia Game

By Max Torres
Dan Lanning 8:31
Football

WATCH: Dan Lanning Gives Final Remarks Ahead of Georgia

By Max Torres