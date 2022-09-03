Late Friday night, Chandler (Ariz.) High School defensive tackle A'mauri Washington committed to the Oregon Ducks following a 63-7 win over San Diego (Calif.) Cathedral Catholic.

Washington chose the Ducks after placing them in his top four, which also included the Florida Gators, LSU Tigers and Oklahoma Sooners.

Listed at 6-foot-4, 295-pounds, Washington is a four-star (0.9331) prospect on the 247Sports Composite and a top-three prospect in Arizona. The talented Arizona defensive lineman is the Ducks' first commitment in September after landing Northern California edge rusher Jaeden Moore on August 17.

RELATED: Gameday Central-No. 11 Oregon vs. No. 3 Georgia

Washington is a special talent due to his blend of size, speed, athleticism and motor among other encouraging traits. He's the fourth true defensive lineman to pledge to the Ducks in 2023 along with Terrance Green (Texas), My'Keil Gardner (Arizona), Tevita Pome'e (Utah).

The new Oregon staff has prioritized the state of Arizona on the recruiting trail, landing the aforementioned Gardner, cornerback Cole Martin, and now A'Mauri Washington. Oregon is happy to receive this good news after looking like the leader for Mesa (Ariz.) Red Mountain wide receiver Ja'Kobi Lane before he committed to the USC Trojans.

Attention is still on the Grand Canyon State in 2023, as the Ducks continue recruiting five-star Phoenix (Ariz.) Pinnacle tight end Duce Robinson along with Gilbert (Ariz.) Highland offensive tackle Caleb Lomu.

Join the Community

Follow Max on Twitter: @mtorressports

Subscribe to our FREE newsletter to have the latest Oregon Ducks news sent directly to your inbox

Join the discussion on our forums HERE