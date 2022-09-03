Gameday Central: Oregon Ducks vs. Georgia Bulldogs
It's here Duck fans. The first full college football Saturday, and the first game of the 2022 Oregon Ducks season. The start of the Dan Lanning era.
We've still got a bit until kickoff, so here's your GameDay central, where you can find all of our preview content from this week leading up to kickoff at 12:30 pm PT on ABC.
How to watch
All the info you need to tune into Saturday's contest
How to watch No. 11 Oregon vs. No. 3 Georgia
Betting odds
Vegas hasn't been kind to Oregon in the past with big games, and it doesn't look like that will change much for the season opener
No. 11 Oregon vs. No. 3 Georgia betting odds
Lanning: "Nobody in Vegas is going to play in this game"
Score predictions
The Ducks head to Atlanta as big underdogs in Vegas. Our team of writers weighs in on how we see this game shaking out
Oregon vs. Georgia score predictions
Players to watch
Oregon offensive players to watch vs. Georgia
Georgia Offensive Players to Watch vs. Oregon
Dan Lanning and Tosh Lupoi will need to key in on these names Saturday.
Can the Oregon Defense Contain Georgia's Elite Tight Ends?
The Bulldogs boast arguably the deepest group in the country.
Just How Talented is Oregon's 2022 Roster?
Where the Ducks rank among the most talented rosters in college football.
Oregon defensive players to watch vs. Georgia
Georgia offensive players to watch vs. Oregon
Georgia defensive players to watch vs. Oregon
Oregon starting QB not a mystery?
Kirby Smart claims he knows who the Ducks will start at quarterback
Brock Bowers headlines Oregon's defensive focus
Can the Oregon defense contain Georgia's elite tight ends?
Uniform watch
Oregon releases uniforms for showdown with Georgia
Dan Lanning updates
WATCH: Dan Lanning gives final remarks ahead of Georgia game
WATCH: Dan Lanning Georgia week press conference
