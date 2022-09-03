It's here Duck fans. The first full college football Saturday, and the first game of the 2022 Oregon Ducks season. The start of the Dan Lanning era.

We've still got a bit until kickoff, so here's your GameDay central, where you can find all of our preview content from this week leading up to kickoff at 12:30 pm PT on ABC.

How to watch

All the info you need to tune into Saturday's contest

How to watch No. 11 Oregon vs. No. 3 Georgia

Betting odds

Vegas hasn't been kind to Oregon in the past with big games, and it doesn't look like that will change much for the season opener

No. 11 Oregon vs. No. 3 Georgia betting odds

Lanning: "Nobody in Vegas is going to play in this game"

Score predictions

The Ducks head to Atlanta as big underdogs in Vegas. Our team of writers weighs in on how we see this game shaking out

Oregon vs. Georgia score predictions

Players to watch

Oregon offensive players to watch vs. Georgia

Oregon defensive players to watch vs. Georgia

Georgia offensive players to watch vs. Oregon

Georgia defensive players to watch vs. Oregon

Oregon starting QB not a mystery?

Kirby Smart claims he knows who the Ducks will start at quarterback

Brock Bowers headlines Oregon's defensive focus

Can the Oregon defense contain Georgia's elite tight ends?

Uniform watch

Oregon releases uniforms for showdown with Georgia

WATCH: Dan Lanning gives final remarks ahead of Georgia game

WATCH: Dan Lanning Georgia week press conference

