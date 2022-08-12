Meeting with reporters after Oregon's Thursday fall camp practice, Isaah Crocker shed light on the current state of the wide receiver room. With a relatively young talent pool, he's expecting everyone to leave their mark this season.

“Everybody in the receiver room will play this year,” Crocker said. “I'm just really excited to see everybody happy… nobody really down, really just positive, no negative in the room.”

Oregon fans noticed some friction in last year's wide receiver room when Mycah Pittman entered the transfer portal midway through the season, citing a lack of usage for the wide receivers in the passing game as a key factor in his decision. With a new offensive coordinator and new system, you can count Crocker as one of many Ducks excited to air the ball out and deploy a more balanced attack.

“We are definitely going to throw the ball a lot more and that's what I’m excited for,'' Crocker said. “It’s not going to be one-dimensional.”

There's a lot of playing time up for grabs this year after the departures of Jaylon Redd, Johnny Johnson III and Devon Williams. While we may not be at the point where one wideout has separated himself from the rest of the bunch, talented depth shouldn't be an issue.

Not to mention, the Ducks have a plethora of running backs all seemingly able to affect the game in different ways. New offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham has to be grinning from ear-to-ear thinking about all the ways he can dissect a defense.

“There is a lot of talent in this receiver room,” Crocker said. “I feel like we can not only just run the ball but we can throw.”

Another key difference for the wide receivers this year is that they're working with a new coach in Junior Adams, who has fostered a different approach perhaps than what the team grew accustomed to under Bryan McClendon.

“There's a difference because it’s more player-led, '' Crocker said. “It's more of us focusing and being free to do what we want, but we have to do it in the coach's scheme. As much options as we have now as compared to last year, I feel like it’s a lot better.”

Dillingham, Adams, Crocker and the Ducks have just over three weeks to master their newly balanced offense before debuting it against Georgia.

