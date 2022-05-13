Skip to main content

Running Back Dante Dowdell Commits to Oregon Ducks

Carlos Locklyn is making sure to keep Oregon's backfield loaded with big name ballcarriers.

Picayune (Miss.) running back Dante Dowdell has committed to Oregon. He announced his commitment during a ceremony at his school on Friday.

Dowdell chose the Ducks over competing offers from in-state Ole Miss, Tennessee, Florida State and Alabama.

Dowdell becomes the first running back to pledge to Oregon in the 2023 class.

The 6-foot-2, 215-pound back is a 4-star (0.8991) prospect according to the 247Sports Composite. The same metric ranks him as the No. 298 player nationally, the No. 20 running back and the No. 4 prospect in Mississippi. 

As a junior in 2021, Dowdell ran for a jaw-dropping 2,555 yards on 329 carries (7.8 YPC) and 28 touchdowns en route to a Mississippi 5A State Title. He ran for at least 100 yards in 13 of 15 total games, which helped him win All-Region 4-5A running back of the year honors. 

Picayune running back Dante Dowdell poses on the Oregon throne during a visit.

With his commitment, the Ducks secure their first running back of the 2023 recruiting class and their first commitment from the state of Mississippi since 2020 running back Trey Benson (Greenville), who has since transferred to Florida State. Dowdell is the fourth running back to pledge to Oregon since the hire of Carlos Locklyn, joining 2022 signee Jordan James and transfer running backs Noah Whittington (Western Kentucky) and Mar'Keise Irving (Minnesota). 

Dante Dowdell poses in the stands of Autzen Stadium during a trip to Oregon.

Locklyn was at Dowdell's school for a visit earlier this month, and the relationship the two have built was undoubtedly a big factor in his decision.

"I really like Coach (Carlos) Locklyn," Dodwell said following his visit in April. "He's from the state of Alabama, so he likes the down south kids. I think if I go up there I'll really be embraced there. I like the head coach too, I like hospitality they showed

*WATCH DANTE DOWDELL HIGHLIGHTS HERE*

