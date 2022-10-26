It's no secret offensive line is a position of need for the Ducks, with multiple starters set to depart following the 2022 season.

Adrian Klemm, Viane Talamaivao and the offensive line staff got more good news on the trail Wednesday when La Habra (Calif.) Fullerton College offensive lineman George Silva announced his commitment to Oregon.

After missing out on a few offensive line prospects earlier on in the 2023 cycle, the Ducks have put the pedal to the medal and have now landed four offensive linemen in the month of October alone.

Their newest commit Georgia Silva didn't have a recruitment that was heavily-contested, only holding reported scholarship offers from Oregon and New Mexico State. But that doesn't mean this isn't a good addition for the Ducks.

READ MORE: Oregon vs. Cal betting odds

Standing at 6'8", 300 pounds, Silva carries a massive frame with impressive athleticism.

His commitment gives Oregon four offensive line commitments in the 2023 class, joining Bryce Boulton (Palm Desert, CA) Lipe Moala (Santa Ana, CA) and Iapani Laloulu (Honolulu, HI).

The Ducks now have 22 verbal commitments in the 2023 recruiting class, which ranks No. 1 in the Pac-12 ahead of the USC Trojans.

Klemm and Co. likely aren't finished recruiting the position this cycle with Provo (Uta.) Timpview offensive tackle Spencer Fano a top remaining target along with Gilbert (Ariz.) Highland offensive tackle Caleb Lomu.

Join the Community

Follow Max on Twitter: @mtorressports

Subscribe to our FREE newsletter to have the latest Oregon Ducks news sent directly to your inbox

Join the discussion on our forums HERE