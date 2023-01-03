2023 Cypress (Tex.) Cy Ranch High School defensive end Ashton Porter has committed to Oregon. He announced his commitment during halftime of the Under Armour All-American Bowl in Orlando.

The 6-foot-3, 255-pound defender was working from a top of five of Oregon, Houston, Michigan State, TCU and Mississippi State back in November. In the days leading up to his commitment he whittled his group to two, focusing on Oregon and Michigan State.

In his final season Porter was rated as a four-star (0.9007) prospect on the 247Sports Composite. He's ranked the No. 45 defensive lineman in the country and No. 57 in Texas.

The former Northwestern commit is violent and quick off the line. He was a problem for offensive lines and quarterbacks all season---wracking up 63 tackles, 24 tackles for loss and 15 sacks in 2022.

Getting after the quarterback was a problem for the Ducks last season and he's certainly a player that projects to help fill a big need in Tosh Lupoi's defense.

Porter took his most recent trip Eugene on Dec. 16 for his official visit, his second trip to the Northwest in the span of two months.

There are now five four-star defensive linemen in Oregon's 2023 recruiting class with the addition of Porter. He joins A'mauri Washington, Blake Purchase and fellow Texas natives Johnny Bowens and Terrance Green.

The Ducks will be bringing in nine total defensive linemen for the class as Dan Lanning and his staff continue to fill the roster with promising talent.

Oregon needs to improve their defense in a big way and it will all start up front next season. These 2023 defensive linemen will help the Ducks remain stout against the run and develop an elite pass rush to get after some of the best quarterbacks in the country.

