Skip to main content

Ashton Porter Commits to Oregon

The Ducks go back into the state of Texas for some reinforcements along the front seven.

2023 Cypress (Tex.) Cy Ranch High School defensive end Ashton Porter has committed to Oregon. He announced his commitment during halftime of the Under Armour All-American Bowl in Orlando.

The 6-foot-3, 255-pound defender was working from a top of five of Oregon, Houston, Michigan State, TCU and Mississippi State back in November. In the days leading up to his commitment he whittled his group to two, focusing on Oregon and Michigan State. 

In his final season Porter was rated as a four-star (0.9007) prospect on the 247Sports Composite. He's ranked the No. 45 defensive lineman in the country and No. 57 in Texas.

The former Northwestern commit is violent and quick off the line. He was a problem for offensive lines and quarterbacks all season---wracking up 63 tackles, 24 tackles for loss and 15 sacks in 2022. 

Getting after the quarterback was a problem for the Ducks last season and he's certainly a player that projects to help fill a big need in Tosh Lupoi's defense.

Porter took his most recent trip Eugene on Dec. 16 for his official visit, his second trip to the Northwest in the span of two months. 

There are now five four-star defensive linemen in Oregon's 2023 recruiting class with the addition of Porter. He joins A'mauri Washington, Blake Purchase and fellow Texas natives Johnny Bowens and Terrance Green.

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

Tez Johnson Army
Recruiting

Q&A: Tez Johnson Talks Oregon Commitment

Sitting down with the newest Duck, former Troy WR Tez Johnson.

Ducks Digest
Mase Funa BYU
Play
Football

What Mase Funa's Return Means for Oregon

One of Oregon's top defenders will be back for more in 2023.

Ducks Digest
Ashton Porter UA Check in
Play
Recruiting

Ashton Porter Down to Two Schools

The latest from the Texas defensive lineman from the Under Armour check in.

Ducks Digest

The Ducks will be bringing in nine total defensive linemen for the class as Dan Lanning and his staff continue to fill the roster with promising talent.

READ MORE: What Mase Funa's return means for Oregon

Oregon needs to improve their defense in a big way and it will all start up front next season. These 2023 defensive linemen will help the Ducks remain stout against the run and develop an elite pass rush to get after some of the best quarterbacks in the country.

Join the Community

Follow Josh on Twitter: @Josh_Parker04

Subscribe to our FREE newsletter to have the latest Oregon Ducks news sent directly to your inbox

Join the discussion on our forums HERE

In This Article (1)

Oregon Ducks
Oregon Ducks

More Ducks

Tez Johnson Army
Recruiting

Q&A: Tez Johnson Talks Oregon Commitment

By Max Torres
Mase Funa BYU
Football

What Mase Funa's Return Means for Oregon

By Josh Parker
Ashton Porter UA Check in
Recruiting

Ashton Porter Down to Two Schools

By Max Torres
Jamari Johnson Inglewood 1
Recruiting

The Top Remaining Recruits for Oregon in 2023

By Max Torres
Tez Johnson
Recruiting

Oregon Lands Former Troy WR Tez Johnson

By Max Torres
Nyckoles Harbor UA All-American
Recruiting

Nyckoles Harbor Sets Oregon Official Visit

By Max Torres
Matt Powledge Oregon
Football

Oregon's Matt Powledge Named New Defensive Coordinator at Baylor

By Max Torres
Dan Lanning Ducks Run Out Oregon State
Football

Get Your Tickets to Oregon vs. North Carolina in the 2022 Holiday Bowl

By Max Torres