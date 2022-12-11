Oregon added some important depth to the linebacker corps on Sunday, as Iowa transfer linebacker Jestin Jacobs announced his commitment to the Ducks following an unofficial visit this weekend.

Standing at 6’4” and weighing 238 pounds, the former four-star backer will make up for what has been lost in an important position group for the Ducks. Oregon has lost a number of linebackers to the transfer portal in December, headlined by former five-star All-American Justin Flowe, the No. 2 all-time commit in program history.

Linebackers, Jackson LaDuke, Adrian Jackson, Brandon Buckner, Jabril McNeil and Terrell Tilmon have also entered the transfer portal for the Ducks.

Jacobs was listed on the Butkus Award Watch List prior to the beginning of this season after his impressive sophomore campaign when he totaled 53 tackles, one forced fumble and an interception. After finishing that season 10-4 Jacobs would only be able to play two games this year due to injury.

Jacobs wasn’t the only transfer on campus this weekend as two former Alabama players, wide receiver Traeshon Holden and cornerback Khyree Jackson, were also in Eugene. Jacobs could be just the start of what Lanning and his staff could be getting from the portal in the 2023 class

The former Adidas All-American from the 2019 class will play alongside Jeffery Bassa, Keith Brown and potentially Noah Sewell if he opts for another season of college football with the Ducks, though most expect him to pursue the NFL Draft.

Before adding Jacobs the Ducks had only one commitment from a true linebacker with three-star Jerry Mixon. Jacobs will look to make an immediate impact with the inside linebackers with his experience in the Big 10.

