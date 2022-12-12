Oregon is on a roll in the transfer portal this afternoon after picking up their second commitment.

On Sunday evening Alabama transfer wide receiver Traeshon Holden committed to the Oregon Ducks following a visit to Eugene this weekend.

Holden stands at 6’3” weighing 214 pounds and will look to make an immediate impact on the field after spending three years with the Crimson Tide. Last season he racked up 25 receptions for 331 yards and six touchdowns.

Before attending Alabama, the former-four-star was getting a lot of attention from the Ducks in the 2019 recruiting class. He was able to get out to Eugene on one of his official visits in October of that year.

Being in familiar territory with a coaching staff that he felt met his needs is what may have sealed that deal for the Florida native. Holden will join a wide receiver room that recently lost Dont'e Thornton to the transfer portal and Chase Cota, who exhausted his eligibility.

The receiving corps will be one of the stronger position groups for the Ducks in the coming season by adding Holden along with five-star Jurrion Dickey and four-star Ashton Cozart in the 2023 signing class. Troy Franklin and Kris Hutson, both leading receivers for the Ducks last season, will also be returning.

Oregon keeps adding more juice to their offense after the hiring of Will Stein from UTSA as offensive coordinator. Stein was credited for the Road Runners’ electric offense this year, which finished at No. 9 nationally in total offense.

What makes Holden a great pickup for Lanning is his background from playing with Nick Saban and a dominant Alabama Crimson Tide team. His experience is just what the doctor ordered for Oregon.

