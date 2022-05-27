The top player in the state of Washington is getting closer to finding his future home.

2023 Lincoln High School (Tacoma, Wash.) edge rusher Jayden Wayne has had plenty of interest from schools on the West Coast throughout his recruitment. But on Friday, Wayne narrowed down his top schools, and Oregon was the lone finalist from the West Coast.

Oregon, Alabama, Georgia, LSU, Michigan State, and Miami are the six finalists for the five-star (0.9860 per 247Sports Composite) edge rusher. He was previously working from a top 11 list that included Washington, USC, Auburn, Texas, and Florida.

Wayne is ranked the No. 28 overall player in the 2023 class, the No. 3 EDGE, and the No. 1 player in the state of Washington.

READ MORE: Top 5 Most Important 2023 Recruits For Oregon

The 6-foot-5, 245-pounder has been recruited by Oregon since he was entering high school, receiving an offer from Mario Cristobal and his staff in July of 2019. Wayne has made numerous visits to Eugene since then, including most recently in April for the spring game.

2023 EDGE Jayden Wayne Jayden Wayne Wayne while on a visit to Oregon in March.

2023 EDGE Jayden Wayne Jayden Wayne (@JaydenWayne8 on Twitter)/Oregon Athletics Wayne visiting Oregon in January.

2023 EDGE Jayden Wayne Jayden Wayne Wayne rocking the all-yellow uniform while checking out Autzen Stadium.

Wayne announced on May 12 that he would return to Eugene for an official visit. He took an official visit to Georgia on May 20 and will visit LSU on June 10 and Miami on June 17. This means that his fifth and final official visit will be to either Tuscaloosa or East Lansing.

If the Ducks were to land Wayne for their 2023 class, he would be their highest-ranked defensive commit since Justin Flowe in the class of 2020. He would certainly help the Ducks in their quest to find their next great edge rusher after Kayvon Thibodeaux headed to the NFL following three years in Eugene.

Wayne has spoken highly of the new Oregon staff, who continued the hot pursuit of the elite pass rusher quickly after the coaching change.

READ MORE: Jayden Wayne Recaps Oregon Spring Game Visit

"They want me. They really want me really bad," he said. "They want to win. Just really trying to get me to stay here."

Join the Community

Follow Dylan on Twitter: @drksportsnews

Subscribe to our free newsletter to get the latest Oregon Ducks news sent to your inbox

Join the discussion on our Forums HERE