WATCH: Tetairoa McMillan Scores Multiple Touchdowns in Big Win

One of Oregon's top commits in the 2022 cycle continues to put on a show every week.

Servite High School continues to dominate the Trinity league, earning the No. 8 spot in the MaxPreps top 25 national rankings. A huge piece of their offense, and really their overall team is Oregon wide receiver commit Tetairoa McMillan, who was named the 2021 Opening MVP in the summer after competing against some of the best talent nationwide.

The Friars now sit at 8-0 on the season following a dominant 53-0 win against JSerra on Thursday night. Heading into this week's game, McMillan had 46 catches for 872 receiving yards and 14 touchdowns (according to MaxPreps). That averages out to 19 yards per catch, and 124.6 receiving yards per game.

Once again, "TMAC", as he's called by his coaches and teammates, showed out and made big plays.

The first of the three we'll feature in this story was a one-handed touchdown grab on a pass from Arizona quarterback commit Noah Fifita.

McMillan made some great plays on defense when I saw him in Anaheim earlier this week, and those skills showed up again on Thursday. The Oregon pledge snagged two big interceptions, and returned one of them for a touchdown.

Interception No. 2

McMillan second interception saw a huge return, but it looks like he was called out of bounds just short of the goal line. You can see he's a pure playmaker regardless of the situation he finds himself in, showing a burst of speed and weaving through would-be tacklers in pursuit of another touchdown.

