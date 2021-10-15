    • October 15, 2021
    GAMEDAY CENTRAL: No. 9 Oregon vs. California

    Everything you need to know about the Ducks' week 7 matchup against the last-place team in the Pac-12 north.
    After what feel like forever, The Ducks make their return to Eugene Friday when they battle against California. Here are some of the big stories from the past two weeks to get you ready for the Friday night showdown.

    Live Updates and How to Watch

    At Ducks Digest we always do our best to cover the game with our live updates. If you don’t know where to watch the game or if you can’t watch the game and want our live updates, check out our articles on how to watch and get the latest updates from Autzen Stadium Friday night.

    Read more: Oregon vs. California: How to Watch, Get Live Updates

    Score Predictions

    Our team of writers got together once again to make our roundtable weekly predictions on how we think the Ducks will perform. To see which team people picked to win as well as the reasoning, look at our story on our predictions.

    Read more: ROUNDTABLE: No. 9 Oregon vs. Cal Score Predictions

    Injury updates

    Oregon has been hit with a brutal wave of injuries so far this season. This week Mario Cristobal gave a couple updates on injured Ducks as well as a preview to their opponent this week.

    Read more: Swinson Set for Return as Oregon Pass Rush Gets Much Needed Boost

    Read more: Oregon starting center Alex Forsyth Trending Toward Return vs. Cal

    Running backs ready to step up

    Oregon's running back rotation will look different for their first game without starter CJ Verdell, who's out for the year with an injury. Travis Dye says he's ready to do whatever the team needs, and Seven McGee got advice from an Oregon legend regarding his approach to the increased role.

    Read more: Travis Dye 'Ready' for 20-touch games, 'Whatever the team needs'

    Read more: Seven McGee connects with De'Anthony Thomas, preparing for bigger role

    Uniform release

    The Ducks released a new black jersey they will be debuting for their first blackout of the season. To see the whole look, check out our story with multiple photos of the full set of uniforms.

    LOOK: Oregon Releases Uniform Combination vs. California

    Players to Watch

    Another exciting Pac-12 after dark game means that there will be a lot of players to look out for on both sides of the ball. If you're curious on who the big game changers will be on both teams, read through our four stories on the players to watch for Oregon and Cal.

    Read more: Oregon Offensive Players to Watch vs. California

    Read more: Oregon Defensive Players to Watch vs. California

    Read more: Cal Offensive Players to Watch vs. No. 9 Oregon

    Read more: Cal Defensive Players to Watch vs. No. 9 Oregon

    Keys to the Game

    The Ducks are going to be looking to rebound against California, and we took a look at how they can do that. This week we covered what the Ducks have to do on both sides of the ball in order to secure their second conference victory of the season.

    Read more: Keys to the Game: Offense

    Read more: Keys to the Game: Defense

    Scouting the opponent

    WATCH: Mario Cristobal Gives Early Preview of Cal

    WATCH: Mario Cristobal Gives Injury Updates During Bye Week

    Betting Odds

    For the fourth time this season, the Ducks are the favorite to win in their matchup. Once again this week we can walk you through the betting odds for the Ducks this week.

    Read more Oregon Opens as Early Favorite vs. Cal

    Podcast

    Our podcast is back for this week’s matchup. This week Publisher Max Torres as well as Cal Sports Report’s Jake Curtis preview the matchup between Oregon and Cal and discuss the various strengths and weaknesses of both teams.

    PODCAST: Previewing No. 9 Oregon vs. Cal

    Justin Flowe announces Name Image and Likeness Deal with Marshawn Lynch, Beastmode Marketing

