GAMEDAY CENTRAL: No. 9 Oregon vs. California

Everything you need to know about the Ducks' week 7 matchup against the last-place team in the Pac-12 north.

After what feel like forever, The Ducks make their return to Eugene Friday when they battle against California. Here are some of the big stories from the past two weeks to get you ready for the Friday night showdown.

Score Predictions

Our team of writers got together once again to make our roundtable weekly predictions on how we think the Ducks will perform. To see which team people picked to win as well as the reasoning, look at our story on our predictions.

Oregon has been hit with a brutal wave of injuries so far this season. This week Mario Cristobal gave a couple updates on injured Ducks as well as a preview to their opponent this week.

Running backs ready to step up

Oregon's running back rotation will look different for their first game without starter CJ Verdell, who's out for the year with an injury. Travis Dye says he's ready to do whatever the team needs, and Seven McGee got advice from an Oregon legend regarding his approach to the increased role.

Uniform release

The Ducks released a new black jersey they will be debuting for their first blackout of the season. To see the whole look, check out our story with multiple photos of the full set of uniforms.

Players to Watch

Another exciting Pac-12 after dark game means that there will be a lot of players to look out for on both sides of the ball. If you're curious on who the big game changers will be on both teams, read through our four stories on the players to watch for Oregon and Cal.

Keys to the Game

The Ducks are going to be looking to rebound against California, and we took a look at how they can do that. This week we covered what the Ducks have to do on both sides of the ball in order to secure their second conference victory of the season.

Scouting the opponent

Betting Odds

For the fourth time this season, the Ducks are the favorite to win in their matchup. Once again this week we can walk you through the betting odds for the Ducks this week.

Podcast

Our podcast is back for this week’s matchup. This week Publisher Max Torres as well as Cal Sports Report’s Jake Curtis preview the matchup between Oregon and Cal and discuss the various strengths and weaknesses of both teams.

More from Ducks Digest

