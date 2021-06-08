Mells Commitment Could be the Catalyst Oregon Needs

Mario Cristobal picked up his first commitment of June on Saturday by adding talented defensive lineman Sir Mells out of Henderson, Nevada. The addition of Mells figures to have a major impact on Oregon’s defensive line recruiting moving forward and could work in the Ducks’ favor with a few key targets in his home state of Nevada.

Mells joins fellow defensive tackle Gracen Halton, as the Ducks' two current commitments along the defensive line in the class of 2022. With both Mells and Halton working primarily on the interior, it's likely that Joe Salave’a and the Oregon staff shift their focus more heavily towards edge prospects and elite pass rushers with their remaining spots.

The first question that comes to mind revolves around how many spots the Ducks have left at that position. Most likely one or two, although Oregon could potentially add a third if it was the right prospect and fit.

Cyrus Moss and Enai White are two elite edge rushers who the Ducks wouldn't turn away.

Oregon's top defensive targets in 2022

Mells’ commitment could also become a catalyst for the Ducks to grow their recruiting footprint in the state of Nevada. 3-star athlete Anthony Jones has an Oregon offer and is teammates with Mells at Liberty High School. Jones is an intriguing prospect as an edge rusher or linebacker and will be in Eugene for his official visit on June 25.

Mells told our Max Torres that he wants to play next to Jones and he's actively recruiting him to join him in Eugene.

Cyrus Moss is another Nevada product out of powerhouse Bishop Gorman in Las Vegas. Moss was also on campus with Mells this weekend along with a handful of other Oregon targets.

Moss is arguably Oregon’s most important defensive target left on the board because he could help the Ducks reload when Kayvon Thibodeaux heads to the NFL.

Linebacker Robby Snelling from Reno, Nevada is another Oregon target that was on campus this weekend. The Ducks appear to be in serious contention for Snelling as well.

There could be tremendous payoff with other Nevada targets if Oregon can build on the momentum of Mells' commitment. We’ve seen California and Arizona become major pipelines for Oregon on the West Coast in recent classes.

Following Mells’ commitment, Nevada has become an early candidate to become another for the Ducks in the class of 2022.

