Sir Mells on Oregon Commitment: 'I knew it was for me'

The Ducks added a massive commit over the weekend to help control the line of scrimmage for years to come.

Oregon commit Sir Mells had been thinking about committing to the Ducks for months. He just needed to get to Eugene to see the school for himself.

When asked why he chose to commit to Oregon, it was hard for him to pinpoint any one single aspect.

"Everything about Oregon," he said. The school, the campus, the students, the football team. I felt a special connection.

"The whole coaching staff was standing right there when I got there. I just knew it was the fit for me."

Mells walked me through the moment he told the staff he was committing, standing in the middle of the O inside of Autzen Stadium.

"I did it during the photo shoot. I asked the DJ to turn the music down. I had the whole staff around me. They were jumping, everyone went crazy."

Sir Mells Oregon Official Visit Sir Mells Oregon Visit Oregon's newest commit made the call during his official visit. 1 / 3

The 6-foot-5, 327-pound defensive lineman spent time with numerous players while in Eugene, including Ty Thompson, Keith Brown, and Terrance Feruson. But Moliki Matavao was his main host.

Did his former teammate help seal the deal?

"Definitely. I talked to my mom, I knew I wanted to commit to Oregon so I committed on the spot," Mells said.

The staff prioritized the Nevada prep, with numerous coaches spending time with him throughout the trip.

"Everybody. I was with everybody every day. I was with Coach (Joe) Salave'a one second, then (Mario) Cristobal the next and Coach Winston (DeLattiboudere)," Mells said.

"My mom really enjoyed that, how much attention I was getting. Everyone from the janitor all the way to the coaches. It was all love."

Mells felt something special with Oregon commits Stephon Johnson and Landon Hullaby, who were also in town for visits, from the moment he touched down in Eugene.

"As soon as we got off the plane we clicked. We had a strong bond, its like I've known these boys forever. They were recruiting me like crazy. Those are definitely my guys."

Now that he's committed, he doesn't plan on taking anymore visits. In fact, he's already notified other schools that were recruiting him.

"I talked to my Mom and made the decision to shut my recruitment down and be a Duck," he said. "I shut down all my visits. Sent a mass text out saying I appreciate the opportunity to come to your school, I’m committed."

Now that he's committed, it feels his dreams are becoming a reality.

"It’s a dream. This school is like the Disney World of college. Having the opportunity to play is definitely a dream."

Oregon's ninth commit will now turn into a peer recruiter for the Ducks, and he already has his eyes on his main target.

"Definitely Anthony Jones. I want to play next to him," Mells said of who he's going to recruit.

Read more: Former UW commit Anthony Jones set to visit Oregon

Looking toward the future, he does not know if he will sign or enroll early, saying that it's another conversation he has to have with his family.

More from Ducks Digest

Ahlstrom's dominance leads Oregon past Gonzaga in Eugene Regional

WATCH-Jennah Isai breaks down Oregon commitment following visit to Eugene

LOOK-Recruits from across the country arrive in Eugene to visit Oregon football

Stay connected with Ducks Digest on Social Media

Follow Max on Twitter: @mtorressports

Follow Max on Facebook: @mtorresports

Like and follow Ducks Digest on Facebook: @DucksDigest

Follow Ducks Digest on Twitter: @Ducksdigest

Subscribe to Ducks Digest on YouTube: @DucksDigest

Find more Oregon Ducks content at Ducksdigest.com