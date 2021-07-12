Torres' Take: Sategna is the Wide Receiver Oregon Needs

The standout receiver will bring a unique skillset to the table upon arrival in Eugene.

Oregon stayed hot on the recruiting trail when it secured a commitment from 4-star Fayettville wide receiver Isaiah Sategna Sunday. The recruiting outlook speaks volumes by itself-- landing a special talent over conference rival USC is huge.

You'd much rather have him suiting up in the green and yellow than the cardinal and gold and potentially having to face him every year in the Pac-12. Sategna is a special talent, and has the ability to elevate the Oregon offense to a level we haven't seen in a while.

The main thing that stands out about Sategna is his speed, but it's hardly his only elite trait. However, I'd argue it's the one that comes with the most upside. 10.8 speed in the 100 meter dash is nothing to scoff at.

The Ducks haven't had truly elite speed at the wide receiver spot since 2014, when Olympian Devon Allen's 16.7 yards per catch helped propel Oregon to a Rose Bowl victory and a College Football Playoff Appearance. A severe knee injury that same year ended his season and it was difficult to replicate his 684 receiving yards from the 2014 season during his final two years in Eugene.

Names like Charles Nelson and Byron Marshall were all solid contributors, but didn't match the speed that Allen provided the offense. Marcus Mariota consistently connected with Allen on deep posts and seam routes, and Allen's speed made No. 8's job that much easier.

Heading into the 2021 season, Oregon has plenty of talent at the wide receiver spot. Devon Williams flashed what made him such a sought after talent and led wide receivers in yards per catch in 2020 with 19.07. Admittedly, it's tough to take too much from the 2020 season, especially since consistency wasn't a strong suit for any Oregon wideout.

Let's get back to Sategna and the value he adds to the Ducks' recruiting class.

All of this is to say that having a speedster at wideout like a Jaylen Waddle or a Henry Ruggs can make an offense deadly.

The Ducks missed on speedy wide receiver Xavier Worthy in the 2021 cycle when it looked like they were in a great spot to land him. Either way, he's now at Texas and Mario Cristobal continues to do what's made him such a strong recruiter: fill the holes on the roster with players that are capable of making an early impact.

Bryan McClendon has recruited nothing but playmakers since setting foot in Eugene and fans are excited to see what the All-American trio of Troy Franklin, Dont'e Thornton, and Isaiah Brevard can bring to the table in their freshman seasons. It's likely at least one of those three will see decent snaps this season, but you can't get complacent.

The great teams continue to add elite talent year after year and Oregon is heading in that direction with the 2022 class. Sategna's speed will force opposing defenses to stay honest by playing more conservatively to prevent him from getting behind the secondary. In doing so that will open up underneath routes and the middle of the field to get the ball to other offensive weapons.

The All-State selection is a true deep threat, averaging 21.1 yards per catch to go with 823 receiving yards on 39 catches in his junior season at Fayetteville High School. He has a knack for finding the end zone as well, scoring in every game he played in last season.

Wide receivers Mycah Pittman and Kris Hutson have both flashed the ability to pick up yards after the catch, and Joe Moorhead needs more of that if he wants to utilize all of the offensive talent on the roster. Sategna can create offense by himself, and he routinely takes bubble screens to the house and rips off massive gains after the catch.

Another aspect I really like about his game is that he knows when to play north and south and when to play east and west. He has the speed to reverse fields when necessary, but doesn't shy away from contact and waste time dancing in the open field.

Oregon's newest commit has the ability to stay upright after taking hits and can shuck off would-be tacklers with stiff arms to stay on his feet and battle for extra yards. Even though he has a smaller frame at 5-foot-11, 170 pounds, he's proven that he can climb the ladder to come down with contested 50-50 passes.

Get this guy in the weight room with Aaron Feld and his staff and you're looking at an imposing, well-rounded weapon that can do damage in a variety of ways and push current players on the roster for snaps. Sategna also adds value on special teams, making the most of the smallest slivers of space on kick return.

Isaiah Sategna is another example of how valuable dual-sport athletes are in modern college football. When he's not playing football he excels in a multitude of track and field events including the 100 meter dash, the long jump and 110-meter hurdles.

McClendon has proven to be a master at developing recruits into high-level NFL prospects and the more I think about it there's no end in sight for Sategna's potential.

The Ducks have three talented wideouts in the fold for 2022 and once again have a solid mix of players that excel at different things.

More from Ducks Digest

Previewing Jaylen Sneed's commitment: Oregon vs. Notre Dame

Tanner Bailey lands on SI All-American QB watch list rankings

Oregon basketball recruiting heating up

Connect with Ducks Digest on Social Media

Follow Max on Twitter: @mtorressports

Follow Max on Facebook: @mtorresports

Like and follow Ducks Digest on Facebook: @DucksDigest

Follow Ducks Digest on Twitter: @Ducksdigest

Find more Oregon Ducks content at Ducksdigest.com