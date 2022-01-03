UTEP WR Transfer Jacob Cowing Announces Destination

The Ducks had their eyes on the First Team All-Conference-USA receiver in the transfer portal.

Former UTEP wide receiver Jacob Cowing has announced his commitment to the University of Arizona, per his Instagram. He chose the Wildcats over Oregon, South Carolina, Florida, and LSU.

Cowing will have two years of eligibility with the Wildcats, and he is the second transfer to commit to Arizona on Monday, joining former USC defensive end Hunter Echols.

Oregon offered Cowing shortly after he announced his move to the transfer portal and was one of his five finalists.

Cowing is a native of Maricopa, Ariz. — just a 90-minute drive from the University of Arizona — and played his high school ball at Maricopa High School. He had just one offer coming out of high school from UTEP, and he developed into one of the most productive wideouts in the program's history.

He racked up 1,354 receiving yards in 2021 on 69 catches along with seven touchdowns. Cowing played a role in turning around the Miners' program, and after their first bowl game in seven years, he entered the transfer portal on Dec. 21, receiving a myriad of offers from Power Five schools quickly.

The Ducks, who have already been active in the transfer portal, picking up former Auburn quarterback Bo Nix, will likely turn to other veteran receiver options in the transfer portal. One receiver they may keep an eye on is former Colorado wideout Brenden Rice, whom the Ducks were heavily involved with leading up to his commitment to Colorado.

Cowing is one of the biggest additions to Jedd Fisch's Wildcats, who have quietly built a strong class of newcomers. They've signed 21 players to their 2022 class, including former Oregon commit Tetairoa McMillan, and have landed Echols and Cowing in the transfer portal. Despite a 1-11 season in 2021, Arizona seems to be a program with a lot of talent on the rise.

