WATCH: 1-on-1 with Oregon TE Commit Andre Dollar

Tight end Andre Dollar has been committed to Oregon since September of last year. The 6'5", 230-pound prospect holds 23 offers and is one of the top players in Oklahoma.

I speak with him about his recruitment to Oregon, his official visits plans and so much more in the above video.

