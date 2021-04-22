WATCH: 1-on-1 with Oregon TE Commit Andre Dollar

FootballBasketballRecruitingPro Ducks
WATCH: 1-on-1 With Oregon Commit Andre Dollar

Catching up with the Ducks' 2022 tight end commit
Tight end Andre Dollar has been committed to Oregon since September of last year. The 6'5", 230-pound prospect holds 23 offers and is one of the top players in Oklahoma. 

 I speak with him about his recruitment to Oregon, his official visits plans and so much more in the above video. 

[More recruiting]: Making the case for JT Tuimoloau to Oregon

[Pro Ducks]: Former Oregon safety TJ Ward announces retirement

[Football]: Offensive line working to raise the standard in spring

