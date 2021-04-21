TJ Ward Hanging up the Cleats

The former Oregon safety played eight seasons in the NFL.

Former Oregon safety TJ Ward is hanging up the cleats.

He announced his decision on Twitter Wednesday.

Ward was drafted by the Cleveland Browns with the 38th pick in the second round of the 2010 NFL Draft. Ward played for Cleveland from 2010 to 2013, before joining the Denver Broncos.

He spent three years in Denver (2014-2016), where he won Super Bowl 50 against the Carolina Panthers to cap off the 2015 seasons. He also played for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2017.

Ward was a two-time Pro Bowl selection (2013, 2014) and was named a second-team All-Pro in 2013.

He was a member of the Arizona Cardinals' practice squad in 2020 before announcing his retirement.

Ward's final NFL career stats in 99 starts across 107 career games (Per pro football reference): 607 total tackles, 458 solo tackles, 8 interceptions, 44 passes defended, 10 forced fumbles, 4 fumble recoveries, 29 tackles for loss, 8.5 sacks, and 1 touchdown.

Ward played at Oregon from 2005 to 2009. He was a Coaches' Pac-10 Honorable Mention in 2008. During his career in Eugene he snagged three interceptions and defended 16 passes. He had 190 total tackles and 9 tackles for loss (according to GoDucks.com).

