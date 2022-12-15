Skip to main content

Where 2023 Oregon Commits Stand in Updated 247Sports Rankings

Tracking the latest movement among Oregon's commits in the 2023 class.
This week 247Sports updated its rankings for the top 247 recruits in the 2023 class. The Oregon recruits saw a good bit of movement in the latest rankings and with early signing period approaching in just a week the Ducks will be adding some serious talent to their roster.

After a recent visit to UCLA, Duck fans have heard all kinds of noise that their top commit Dante Moore could flip to the Bruins amid a late push. Moore has been a hard commit to the Ducks since July of this year and will certainly have all eyes on him until the pen hits the paper on signing day.

247Sports ranks the Ducks No. 12 for their 2023 recruiting class with 24 commits, 14 on defense and ten on offense. 

Here is where Oregon commits stand in the national rankings following the most recent update.

Quarterback Dante Moore: No. 2 to No. 3

Wide Receiver Jurrion Dickey: No. 14 to No. 13

ATH Kenyon Sadiq No. 91 to No. 78

Running back Dante Dowdell: Unranked to No. 194

Cornerback Caleb Presley No. 127 to No. 217

Wide Receiver Ashton Cozart: No. 163 to No. 208

Cornerback Cole Martin: No. 165 to No. 244

Defensive lineman Johnny Bowens: No. 222 to No. 175

Edge Blake Purchase: No. 135 to No. 125

Edge Teitum Tuoti: Unranked to No. 211

Defensive lineman Terrance Green: Unranked to No. 247

Safety Kodi Decambra: No. 245 to Unranked

READ MORE: Oregon pushing hard to flip RB Jayden Limar from Notre Dame

Dan Lanning has made a name for himself in his first year as head coach with the Ducks after finishing the regular season 9-3 and earning a bid to the Holiday Bowl against North Carolina. What's more impressive is how quickly he's been able to attract and land top talent.

Along with a few of the names listed above the Ducks have also acquired two commitments from veteran players in linebacker Jestin Jacobs from Iowa and receiver Traeshon Holden from Alabama. It wouldn't be a surprise if the Ducks snagged another commitment from another player within the transfer portal within the coming days.

With some high school football still finishing up throughout the country, 247Sports will make final updates after the football season concludes. 

