The Oregon staff has been all over the country this week not only checking in on commits, but also top remaining targets in the 2023 recruiting class.

On Wednesday, running backs coach Carlos Locklyn will be in Seattle for an in-home visit with Lake Stevens (Wash.) running back Jayden Limar, a source told Ducks Digest. Limar has been committed to Notre Dame since May, but the Ducks are making a strong push to flip him away from the Irish late in the recruiting cycle.

Jayden Limar poses with Oregon running backs coach Carlos Locklyn during a trip to Eugene. Jayden Limar on Twitter @jayden_limar)

The stop in Seattle will be the latest in a trio of trips Locklyn has made this week, starting off in Mississippi to see Oregon commit Dante Dowdell and heading to the Detroit for a stop at Martin Luther King High School, home to Ducks quarterback pledge Dante Moore. Dowdell looks like he's very solid with his commitment, but Limar would be a major addition for the Ducks at this point in the recruiting cycle.

He was very interested in Oregon prior to his commitment, placing the Ducks in his final four schools along with Arizona, Michigan and Notre Dame. It's also worth noting that Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman did visit him in Washington on Dec. 5, so the Irish are doing their fair share to continue recruiting him.

Torres' Take

Based on what I've been told it looks like Limar is the only other running back the Ducks are focused on in the 2023 class.

They already have Dowdell in the fold and are set to return three young running backs next season in Bucky Irving, Noah Whittington and Jordan James. In my eyes Limar isn't necessarily a huge need in this class given the talent the Ducks already have, but if you have the space, he's definitely a player worth adding--a bonus or cherry on top if you will. The staff clearly views him as a priority at this point, seeing that Locklyn was also on scene for Limar's state title game.

At 5'11", 190 pounds, he looks like an ideal back to with Dowdell, who's more of a downhill bruising back at 6'2", 215 pounds.

As a senior Limar ran for 2,040 yards and 36 touchdowns on 235 carries. He also caught 26 passes for 330 yards and four touchdowns en route to a state title, displaying his versatility and that he can affect the passing game out of the backfield.

I'm not ready to make a prediction on Limar just yet, but it looks like he's going to sign his national letter of intent during the early signing period, so this recruitment will be wrapped up in just about a week. This staff is fully aware of the recruiting value Washington presents, landing commitments from Dave Iuli (2022), Caleb Presley (2023) and Fox Crader (2024) since coming in under Dan Lanning. That said, the Ducks definitely have a very strong chance to make this recruitment interesting down to the wire and it looks like Limar is willing to listen.

