The Ducks evened the playing field with their rivals after Presley's commitment.

In the middle of the July dead period, Coach Dan Lanning and the Oregon coaching staff went marching into rival territory to claim Washington's best prospect in 2023 four-star cornerback Caleb Presley.

Presley is the third commit the Ducks have gotten in as many weeks, with edge rusher Teitum Tuioti and cornerback Collin Gill committing to play their college football in Eugene. But the Ducks aren't the only Pac-12 school hot on the recruiting trail, as Washington has surged up the rankings after getting 12 of their 16 commits since June 20.

And with quarterback Avery Johnson committing to Kansas State, Oregon looks to be all-in on five-star passer Dante Moore as their lone quarterback target in the 2023 class. Here's an updated look at every 2023 Duck commit, and how the new Ducks' class compares to the best in the country.

Oregon CB Commit Caleb Presley Caleb Presley on Twitter (@CalebPresley5)/Graphic: Dylan Reubenking Caleb Presley is the second straight number one prospect in Washington to commit to the Ducks.

-6'0", 180 pounds

-Rainier Beach High School (Seattle, WA)

-247Sports Composite Rating: Four-star (0.9632)

-247Sports Composite Ranking: No. 78 nationally, No. 9 CB, No. 1 in Washington

-Committed: 6/5/2022

Caleb Presley Highlights

Oregon WR Commit Jurrion Dickey Graphic: Dylan Reubenking; Photos: Oregon Athletics Jurrion Dickey has been rising up in the recruiting rankings after strong performances in offseason showcases.

-6'2", 210 pounds

-Valley Christian High School (San Jose, CA)

-247Sports Composite Rating: Four-star (0.9590)

-247Sports Composite Ranking: No. 88 nationally, No. 13 WR, No. 8 prospect in CA

-Committed: 5/2/2022

Jurrion Dickey Highlights

Oregon CB Commit Cole Martin Cole Martin on Twitter (@colemartin21) Cole Martin, son of Oregon's new Cornerbacks Coach Demetrice Martin, will follow his father to Eugene.

-5'10", 175 pounds

-Basha High School (Chandler, AZ)

-247Sports Composite Rating: Four-star (0.9435)

-247Sports Composite Ranking: No. 126 nationally, No. 14 CB, No. 3 prospect in AZ

-Committed: 1/1/2022

Cole Martin Highlights

Oregon WR Commit Ashton Cozart Graphic: Dylan Reubenking; Photo: Ashton Cozart (@ashtoncozart on IG) Oregon avenged their Alamo Bowl Loss to Oklahoma when Ashton Cozart flipped from the Sooners to the Ducks.

-Marcus High School (Flower Mound, TX)

-6'3.5", 181 pounds

-247Sports Composite Rating: Four-star (0.9397)

-247 Sports Composite Ranking: No. 134 nationally, No. 22 WR, No. 23 prospect in TX

-Committed: 5/23/22

Ashton Cozart Highlights

Oregon RB Commit Dante Dowdell Graphic: Dylan Reubenking/Photos: @dante_dowdell on Instagram; Oregon Athletics Oregon went deep into SEC Country to land Mississippi-native Dante Dowdell.

-Picayune Memorial High School (Picayune, MS)

-6'2, 210 pounds

-247Sports Composite rating: Four-Star (0.9115)

-247Sports Composite ranking: No. 253 nationally, No. 14 RB, No. 5 in MS

-Committed: 5/13/22

Dante Dowdell Highlights

Oregon S Commit Kodi Decambra Graphic: Dylan Reubenking/Photos: Kodi DeCambra Decambra capped off. Oregon's hot streak on the recruiting trail in May.

-Bishop Gorman High School (Las Vegas, NV)

-6'0", 175 pounds

-247Sports Composite rating: Four-star (0.9062)

-247Sports Composite ranking: No. 294 nationally, No. 29 S, No. 4 prospect in NV

Committed: 5/30/22

Kodi Decambra Highlights

Oregon S Commit Tyler Turner Photos: Tyler Turner on Instagram (@realtylerturner), Graphic: Dylan Reubenking Tyler Turner joins a loaded Ducks' secondary in the 2023 class.

-Brennan High School (San Antonio, TX)

-6'0", 180 pounds

-247Sports Composite rating: Four-star (0.8979)

-247Sports Composite ranking: No. 335 nationally, No. 32 S, No. 57 prospect in TX

Committed: 6/22/22

Tyler Turner Highlights

Oregon DL Commit Tevita Pome'e Eric Moala Liava'a (@ericmoala1 on Twitter); Oregon Athletics Tevita Pome'e serves as the lone defensive line commit in Oregon's 2023 class so far.

-6'3", 315 pounds

-Layton Christian Academy (Layton, UT)

-247Sports Composite Rating: Three-star (0.8778)

-247Sports Composite Ranking: No. 549 nationally, No. 66 DL, No. 6 in UT

-Committed: 4/8/2022

Tevita Pome'e Highlights

Oregon Edge Commit Teitum Tuioti Teitum Tuioti on Twitter (@TeitumT) Teitum Tuioti followed his father, Oregon DL Coach Tony Tuioti, to Eugene and will play at local Sheldon High School next season.

-6'3", 220 pounds

-Sheldon High School (Eugene, OR)

-247Sports Composite Rating: Three-star (0.8747)

-247Sports Composite Ranking: No. 609 nationally, No. 51 Edge, No. 2 in OR

-Committed: 7/2/2022

Teitum Tuioti Highlights

Oregon CB Commit Collin Gill Collin Gill on Twitter (@CollinGill1)/Graphic: Dylan Reubenking Collin Gill will move from the East Coast to the West Coast, playing high school ball in Washington D.C.

-6'0", 200 pounds

-St. John's College High School (Washington, DC)

-247Sports Composite Rating: Three-star (0.8475)

-247Sports Composite Ranking: N/A nationally, No. 112 CB, No. 8 in DC

-Committed: 7/2/2022

Collin Gill Highlights

The Ducks have now secured double digit commitments in their 2023 class, with Presley serving as No. 10. Here's where Oregon stands in the national recruiting rankings according to the major recruiting services as of July 7.

247

Before

165.65 total points

National ranking: No. 37

Pac-12 ranking: No. 4

After

184.87 total points

National Ranking: No. 26

Pac-12 Ranking: No. 3

No. 1 class nationally: Notre Dame (280.76 total points)

Change since Presley's commitment: Oregon climbs 11 spots (+19.22 points)

Rivals

Before

905 total points

National ranking: No. 42

Pac-12 ranking: No. 5

After

1064 total points

National Ranking: No. 34

Pac-12 Ranking: No. 3

No. 1 class nationally: Notre Dame (2538 total points)

Change since Presley's commitment: Oregon jumps eight spots (+159 points)

On3

Before

88.632 class ranking

National ranking: No. 16

Pac-12 ranking: No. 2

After

89.395 class score

National Ranking: No. 13

Pac-12 Ranking: No. 2

No. 1 class nationally: Notre Dame (92.922 class score)

Change since Presley's commitment: Oregon jumps three spots (+0.763 class points)

