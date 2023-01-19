Zabien Brown Breaks Down Oregon Visit

Oregon is still looking for their first defensive commit in the 2024 recruiting class.

With visits ramping back up this month, the Ducks were able to host one of their top cornerbacks targets this past weekend in Zabien Brown out of Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei High School.

The 6-foot-1, 180-pound defensive back, who will be running track this spring while also playing 7-on-7 with South Florida Express spoke with Ducks Digest about his recent visit to Eugene and the latest in his recruitment.

Brown hasn't been too busy on the recruiting trail of late. His trip to Eugene was the first visit he's taken since he saw the Florida Gators with 2024 Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco safety Peyton Woodyard in December, who has since committed to Georgia.

Why did the Mater Dei product want to get out to Oregon for his first trip to Eugene? Part of the reason lies in their recent recruiting momentum.

"The history of the Ducks," Brown said. "They got a lot of new pickups so I knew something was definitely cracking over there. And being close to home I felt like it was a must to go check it out."

Dan Lanning and the Ducks are no strangers to recruiting the Trinity League power, and Brown enjoyed his time in the Northwest.

"It was great. The people were great," he said. " The coaches, players showed a lot of love. Definitely a different environment. Lots of nature. It's a completely different sight."

He spent most of his time with assistant defensive back coach Rashad Wadood and cornerbacks coach Demetrice Martin, who both hail from his home of Southern California.

The standout defensive back went in-depth on what stands out about the defensive duo.

"If I would've just met Wadood and not known anything of him I would've thought he might've been at Oregon for years," Brown remarked."I would've never known that he was just there, so you can definitely tell he knows what he's talking about development-wise.

"Coach Meat, bringing over Gonzo (Christian Gonzalez), definitely him going one and done, that shows that they know how to develop players."

As has been the theme with numerous recruits who come in contact with head coach Dan Lanning, Brown was impressed with his energy after getting to spend some time with him.

"If you were sitting right next to coach you wouldn't even know he's the head coach. He's just such a cool dude. Real warm, cool to be around."

What stands out the most about the program for the highly-coveted defensive back is the steps the staff is taking to get Oregon to the top.

"You can just really see that they're trying to build something special and different there and trying to rebuild their program. I think the steps that they're taking to do that look pretty promising."

The Ducks have put themselves in a good spot with Brown, but he just received two big offers from Ohio State and Miami. He spoke about his interest in both.

On Ohio State

"I know that they don't have somebody coming out position-wise maybe every year, it's more like different positions coming out every year so I know that that means that they have a real solid program. Being a part of a solid program right now, that's definitely something I'm looking into. Definitely want to be part of a good, solid program that I know can develop and produce me."

On Miami

"Historically they've always been a good school. When you're little everybody looks at them. Definitely want to get a feel for it, see what it's like. I know a lot of Cali people like it in Florida too."

Next up for Brown is a trip out to Miami for a 7-on-7 tournament, which will give him a chance to see the Hurricanes program up close. He has two other schools he's hoping to see soon.

"On the 28th I'm going out to 'Bama before the deadline closes," Brown told Ducks Digest. "I think around April I'm probably planning on going out to Ohio State, but still trying to work all that out."

The Mater Dei product said he's hearing the most from Oregon, Alabama, Miami and Ohio State.

As for a decision timeline, that remains up in the air, but he knows he wants to enroll early at his school of choice.

"I haven't really decided if I want to do it before or after the next season. I'm leaving in December."

