Even though the NFL Playoffs are still unfolding, teams that aren't playing are in the process of filling out their coaching staffs for next season.

One of those teams is the New England Patriots, who are interviewing Oregon offensive line coach Adrian Klemm for their vacant offensive coordinator job, according to ESPN reporter Mike Reiss.

After the Patriots struggled this season en route to an 8-9 record, finishing No. 26 in total offense, Bill Belichick is looking for someone to bring a spark back in New England. Klemm reportedly has been interviewed by the Patriots to fill those shoes after the Patriots missed the playoffs.

Before joining Dan Lanning and the Oregon Ducks at the college level this past season, Klemm was the offensive line coach with the Pittsburg Steelers in 2021. He was the assistant offensive line coach for Mike Tomlin from 2019 through 2020.

Klemm has nine other years of college coaching experience at UCLA (2012-16) and SMU (2008-11). He also spent five years playing in the NFL, four of which were spent with Belichick and the Patriots.

Having close ties with the Patriots organization can help a candidate push through their interview process and this could be the case for Oregon’s O-line coach. Klemm, 45, was Belichick’s first draft pick in the 2000 NFL Draft where he was selected 46th overall out of Hawaii.

In four years with the Patriots, he was able to win three Super Bowls (XXXVI, XXXVIII and XXXIX) before joining the Packers in his last season.

The Ducks offensive line coach should be one of the stronger candidates for the Patriots with what he has to offer on his resume. Since being at Oregon for only one season, his offensive line only allowed five sacks, a mark that was the best in the sport.

Under Klemm's direction the offensive line were also able to propel Oregon to the No. 6 spot in total offense with 500.5 yards a game, 64 total touchdowns and 6.92 yards a play.

Klemm has brought a vital recruiting aspect into Oregon’s game as well. With the 2023 class wrapping things up within the next month, the Ducks were able to get multiple players on board and push them up to No. 11 overall in the recruiting ranks (per 247Sports).

Oregon was also able to secure transfer commits from Ajani Cornelius (Rhode Island) and Junior Angilau (Texas) to help fortify next year's offensive line. The Ducks will be losing four starters next season as they pursue their NFL careers.

A few other candidate names that have reportedly been interviewed are Alabama offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien, New England tight ends coach Nick Caley and Minnesota Vikings wide receiver coach Keenan McCardell.

