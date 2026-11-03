3 Sharp Observations From Penn State Basketball's Opening Win Over Canisius

STATE COLLEGE | It was a struggle for Penn State men’s basketball last season. Even when the Nittany Lions played their buy games last year, they had to go down to the buzzer to secure wins on several occasions.

This year, Penn State is a completely different team. Head coach Mike Rhoades added 11 new players to the roster in the offseason, and general manager Scott Pera feels the team did the best it could with a limited budget.

The Nittany Lions backed up that strategy Monday night, opening the 2026-27 season with a 97-57 victory over Canisius at the Bryce Jordan Center. The Golden Griffins entered the night as the 342nd team in the country via KenPom’s ratings, but it shouldn’t take away from Penn State looking primed for improvement this season.

Here’s what we learned about the Nittany Lions, who are 1-0 after last season’s 12-20 record.

Roko Prkačin is ‘kind of like LeBron James’

Forward Roko Prkačin had the ball on the baseline and was defended closely by two Canisius defenders in the first half. He dribbled around both and hit a slam dunk that electrified the home crowd.

It was one of many highlights Prkačin made in scoring a team-high 28 points on 12-for-14 shooting. He came off the bench, but Prkačin might just be the best power forward Rhoades has had in his four years at Penn State. Forward Josh Reed even compared him to one of the greatest basketball players of all time.

“He can play inside and out,” Reed said. “He can score the ball, read on the ball, and also make plays for others. Kind of like LeBron James in a way. That's kind of what he added to this year's team.”

Prkačin, a European transfer who was declared eligible just three days before the game, used every bit of his 6-8, 230-pound frame against the Golden Griffins. He was a force in the paint, grabbing six rebounds, including four offensive boards for eight second-chance points, and a block.

The 23-year-old drew four fouls, where he showed off a unique free-throw form to finish 4-of-5 at the charity stripe. He did all of this in just 20 minutes after getting his eligibility cleared three days before the season.

“I just wanted to get out there on the court and play a little bit because the last couple games, I've been watching guys from the sideline,” said Prkačin, who didn’t play in Penn State’s exhibitions. “I was just excited to step on the court.”

Penn State is a more physical team than last season

The Penn State Nittany Lions defeated Canisius 97-57 inside the Bryce Jordan Center. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Rhoades made no secret that he wanted a tougher squad than last season’s team, which he called the “weakest” and “softest” he’s coached. More Nittany Lions were willing to be physical against Canisius, as Penn State is preparing for Big Ten action.

“If you're not big and strong and physical in our league, you get bludgeoned,” Rhoades said. “We have to be flying around and we have to play really, really hard, but we got to be really physical and strong and knock people off their path and off their block.”

Center Ivan Jurić seemed much tougher in the paint, drawing six fouls while staying out of foul trouble himself. He recorded a double-double with 14 points and 15 rebounds, but one of his most notable plays came near halfcourt.

Jurić dived on the court right in front of Rhoades as he chased after a loose ball when Canisius had possession. Jurić deflected the ball out of bounds, but Rhoades gave him plenty of slaps on the back when the play was dead.

Overall, Penn State won the rebounding battle 45 to 28, and it attempted 29 free throws. Rhoades is willing to have his players be more physical even if some of them rack up fouls, such as wing Brant Byers, guard Thomas Allard and forward François Wibaut each having three. Prkačin picked up two early fouls as well.

“Until we can find a balance, yeah, I'll live with that,” Rhoades said when asked if he’s willing to trade foul trouble for more physicality. “As long as we're attacking the rim and getting to the foul line a lot, I could live with some of that stuff for us, for sure.”

How Penn State can win even if 3-point shots aren’t falling

Penn State Nittany Lions head coach Mike Rhoades looks on from the bench against the Canisius Golden Griffins at Bryce Jordan Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Rhoades praised his team for its 3-point shooting potential in the offseason. That didn’t show in the win over Canisius, as the Nittany Lions shot 4-for-19 from deep, but it shouldn’t be a concern.

The Golden Griffins had to respect the threat of 3-point shots from Byers and guard Roberts Blums, who both shot 3-pointers at over 39 percent last season. They went a combined 2-of-12 on 3-pointers Monday, but they were getting quality looks.

“We had some really good ones and the right guys shooting it,” Rhoades said. “I thought Rob got a little antsy. He wanted to get one to get one right, and that's hard to do. You just got to get one in the flow. I thought Brant had two that he missed that were good ones. He's going to shoot them all the time, so we just got to shoot better.”

Even though Penn State shot 21.1 percent from 3-point range, Byers and Blums stretched the defense with their potential as shooters. With more space inside, Prkačin had his breakout performance, and Jurić got his third career double-double.

“That gives guys around the basket more space and more 1-on-1 stuff that you saw today,” Rhoades said. “[It’s] pick your poison a little bit, but we got to shoot it better. I really believe we will.”

Penn State returns to action against Chattanooga at 6 p.m. ET Thursday inside Bryce Jordan Center. Big Ten Network will televise.

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