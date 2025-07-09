How to Watch Penn State in the NBA Summer League
Four former Penn State basketball players, including three rookies, are competing in the NBA Summer League, which gets into its primary schedule July 10 in Las Vegas. Here's a where-are-they-now look at Penn State basketball and how to watch the Nittany Lions in the NBA Summer League.
Penn State in the NBA Summer League
Yanic Konan Niederhauser, who made history as Penn State's inaugural first-round NBA Draft pick, gets started with the Los Angeles Clippers in the NBA Summer League. He is among three NBA rookies from Penn State playing in the league this summer.
Konan Niederhauser, the 7-foot rookie Clippers center, will join the team for four games in Las Vegas from July 10-20. The Clippers drafted Konan Niederhauser 30th overall, calling him one of the unsung prospects of the draft. In his one season at Penn State, Konan Niederhauser averaged 12.9 points and 6.3 rebounds per game. He also led the Big Ten with 2.3 blocks per game.
"His best basketball is ahead of him," Lawrence Frank, the Clippers' president of basketball operations, said at a post-draft press conference. "He's got great positional size, he's a terrific athlete north to south, he's one of the fastest centers [in the draft] and he's a very good screen-setter, roller and vertical lob threat."
Ace Baldwin Jr., the two-time Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year, is playing with the Memphis Grizzlies this summer. Baldwin completed his college career, which included stops at VCU and Penn State, as the only active Division I player to record more than 1,700 points, 800 assists and 300 steals. The point guard closed last season as the active Division I leader in career steals (342).
Zach Hicks, a durable 6-8 forward, signed a summer-league contract with the Boston Celtics. Hicks started 64 games over two straight seasons at Penn State, twice leading the Nittany Lions in 3-pointers. As a senior he recorded career-highs in points (11.6 per game) and 3-point percentage (47.1 percent).
Andrew Funk, a standout on Penn State's 2023 NCAA Tournament team, is playing for the Philadelphia 76ers summer team. Funk previously spent time with the Denver Nuggets and Chicago Bulls organzations. An All-Big Ten player his final season, Funk led the Big Ten in 3-point shooting percentage (41.2 percent) and 3-pointers per game (3.03). He scored 1,693 points in his five-year college career that began with four years at Bucknell.
How to watch Penn State in the NBA Summer League
The NBA's 10-day Summer League schedule kicks off July 10 in Las Vegas. Here's a look at the scheduled involving former Penn State players:
Yanic Konan Niederhauser
- July 11: Clippers vs. Houston (10 p.m. ET, NBA TV)
- July 13: Clippers vs. Milwaukee (9:30 p.m., NBA TV)
- July 13: Clippers vs. LA Lakers (10:30 p.m., NBA TV)
- July 17: Clippers vs. Denver (11 p.m, ESPN2)
Ace Baldwin Jr.
- July 11: Memphis vs. Boston (4 p.m. ET, NBA TV)
- July 12: Memphis vs. Portland (10:30 p.m., ESPN2)
- July 15: Memphis vs. Golden State (10:30 p.m., NBA TV)
- July 17: Memphis vs. Atlanta (6 p.m., NBA TV)
Zach Hicks
- July 11: Boston vs. Memphis (4 p.m. ET, NBA TV)
- July 13: Boston vs. New York (5:30 p.m., NBA TV)
- July 14: Boston vs. Miami (8 p.m., ESPNU)
- July 17: Boston vs. LA Lakers (9 p.m., ESPN)
Andrew Funk
- July 10: Philadelphia vs. San Antonio (10 p.m. ET, ESPN)
- July 12: Philadelphia vs. Charlotte (6:30 p.m., ESPN2)
- July 15: Philadelphia vs. Washington (8:30 p.m., NBA TV)
- July 16: Philadelphia vs. Dallas (8 p.m., ESPN)