What They're Saying About Penn State's Yanic Konan Niederhauser in the NBA Draft
Yanic Konan Niederhauser made Penn State basketball history Wednesday night, becoming the first Nittany Lion selected in the first round of the NBA Draft. The Los Angeles Clippers drafted Niederhauser at No. 30 overall of the 2025 draft, marking the end of Niederhauser's whirlwind year at Penn State.
Niederhauser, who transferred to Penn State after two seasons at, grew to become a larger presence in coach Mike Rhoades' lineup as the season progressed. But Niederhauser truly turned himself into a first-round pick after the season, when he made strong impressions at the NBA G League Elite Camp and NBA Draft Combine.
Following those camp performances, NBA scouts admitted to "overlooking" Niederhauser, a 7-foot forward originally from Switzerland. And Niederhauser, who initially declared for the NBA Draft with expectations of returning to Penn State, instead achieved a first for the Nittany Lions' program.
“Yanic is a talented young big with great positional size who can run the floor, protect the rim, roll and finish,” Lawrence Frank, Los Angeles Clippers president of basketball operations, said in a statement. "He is an excellent athlete and we're excited to add him to the organization.”
NBA analysts greeted Niederhauser's selection positively. Yahoo Sports graded the pick as an A, calling it a "big swing" for the Clippers. Despite calling Niederhauser a "late bloomer," Yahoo likes his potential.
"Konan Niederhauser is an elite athlete who lives above the rim as a finisher and shot blocker, and he displays some intriguing upside as a 7-foot shot creator," according to Yahoo Sports. "But he needs to improve his fundamentals to make it all click."
NBC Sports called Niederhauser an "impressive athlete" and assessed the pick as a "great roll of the dice by the Clippers." CBS Sports gave the Clippers a B for their pick, saying, that Niederhauser "fits the NBA game perhaps better than he did college."
Niederhauser, who played his first two seasons at Northern Illinois, led the Big Ten in blocks per game (2.31) and ranked 12th nationally. He averaged 12.9 points and a team-high 6.9 rebounds. He also led Penn State in field-goal percentage (61.1 percent) and grew into the offense as the season progressed,
Niederhauser scored 19 points against Nebraska and 24 vs. Minnesota in late-season Big Ten wins. Niederhauser had 15 points and 11 rebounds in the Nittany Lions' season-finale upset at Wisconsin. His future really took shape at the combines.
Niederhauser begain generating buzz at the G League Elite Camp, where he averaged 15.5 points and six rebounds in two games. That earned Niederhauser an invitation to the combine, where he emerged to land on NBA radars. According to an ESPN survey of draft prospects, Niederhauser was among the most underrated.
Niederhauser became Penn State's highest-drafted player in the NBA Draft's modern era, edging Jalen Pickett (No. 32 overall to Denver in 2023) by two picks. Niederhauser also is the 16th Penn State player selected in the NBA Draft.
Though Niederhauser is Penn State's only first-round pick, he isn't the highest-drafted Nittany Lion. In 1955, Jesse Arnelle went 13th overall to the Fort Wayne Pistons, though that was in the second round. And Bob Weiss went 22nd overall (then the third round) to Philadelphia in the 1965 draft. Here's a look at Penn State's basketball draft history.
Penn State Basketball Draft History
1947: John Rusinko, Baltimore (Round 3, No. 30)
1953: Herman Sledzik, Baltimore (Round 7, No. 54)
1955: Jesse Arnelle, Fort Wayne Pistons (Round 2, No. 13)
1961: Peter Baltic, Detroit Pistons (Round 9, No. 79)
1965: Bob Weiss, Philadelphia (Round 3, No 22)
1966: Carver Clinton, Philadelphia (Round 11, No. 97)
1967: Paul Mickey, Washington (Round 14, No. 142)
1974: Ron Brown, Boston (Round 7, No. 125)
1981: Frank Brickowski, New York (Round 3, No. 57)
1983: Mike Lang, New York (Round 8, No. 174)
1984: Dick Mumma, San Diego (Round 10, No. 211)
1999: Calvin Booth, Washington (Round 2, No. 35)
2018: Tony Carr, New Orleans (Round 2, No. 51)
2023: Jalen Pickett, Denver (Round 2, No. 32); Seth Lundy, Atlanta (Round 2, No. 46)
2025: Yanic Konan Niederhauser, Los Angeles Clippers (Round 2, No. 30)